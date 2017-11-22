171122-N-LN243-032
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Nov. 22, 2017) Aviation Electronics Technician Airman Tracy Schuler, from Hot Springs, Ark., needle guns a deck aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)(Ike). Ike is undergoing a Planned Incremental Availability (PIA) at Norfolk Naval Shipyard during the maintenance phase of the Optimized Fleet Response Plan (OFRP). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Marques Franklin)
11.22.2017
12.01.2017
171122-N-LN243-032
PORTSMOUTH, VA., VA, US
