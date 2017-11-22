171122-N-LN243-032

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Nov. 22, 2017) Aviation Electronics Technician Airman Tracy Schuler, from Hot Springs, Ark., needle guns a deck aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)(Ike). Ike is undergoing a Planned Incremental Availability (PIA) at Norfolk Naval Shipyard during the maintenance phase of the Optimized Fleet Response Plan (OFRP). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Marques Franklin)

