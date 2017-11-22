(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    171122-N-LN243-032 [Image 4 of 9]

    171122-N-LN243-032

    PORTSMOUTH, VA., VA, UNITED STATES

    11.22.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Media Content Services           

    171122-N-LN243-032
    PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Nov. 22, 2017) Aviation Electronics Technician Airman Tracy Schuler, from Hot Springs, Ark., needle guns a deck aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)(Ike). Ike is undergoing a Planned Incremental Availability (PIA) at Norfolk Naval Shipyard during the maintenance phase of the Optimized Fleet Response Plan (OFRP). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Marques Franklin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.22.2017
    Date Posted: 12.01.2017 00:07
    Photo ID: 3988440
    VIRIN: 171122-N-LN243-032
    Resolution: 2130x3569
    Size: 994.57 KB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA., VA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 171122-N-LN243-032 [Image 1 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CVN 69
    "USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
    NMCS
    DVIDS Bulk Import
    OFRP

