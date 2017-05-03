ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 5, 2017) – Lt. j.g. Keegan Bixler communicates on the 21MC as the Junior Officer of the Deck on the bridge of amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) during a sea-and-anchor detail. Iwo Jima is underway conducting a series of qualifications and certifications as part of the basic phase of training in preparation for future operations and deployments. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dary M Patten/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2017 00:48
|Photo ID:
|3212962
|VIRIN:
|170305-N-NJ910-0083
|Resolution:
|3804x2648
|Size:
|1.04 MB
|Location:
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 170305-N-NJ910-0083 [Image 1 of 181], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
