170305-N-NJ910-0083

ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 5, 2017) – Lt. j.g. Keegan Bixler communicates on the 21MC as the Junior Officer of the Deck on the bridge of amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) during a sea-and-anchor detail. Iwo Jima is underway conducting a series of qualifications and certifications as part of the basic phase of training in preparation for future operations and deployments. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dary M Patten/Released)

