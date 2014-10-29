170306-N-GL340-010 RIJEKA, Croatia (March 6, 2017) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Marjorie Stout and Yeoman 1st Class Ashley Laws, assigned to USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20), discuss the use of a Nasopharyngeal airway tube during stretcher bearer training at Viktor Lenac Shipyard in Rijeka, Croatia, March 6, 2017. Mount Whitney, the U.S. 6th Fleet command and control ship, forward deployed to Gaeta, Italy, operates with a combined crew of U.S. Navy Sailors and Military Sealift Command civil service mariners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael Feddersen/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.29.2014 Date Posted: 03.08.2017 00:10 Photo ID: 3212503 VIRIN: 170306-N-GL340-010 Resolution: 6876x4589 Size: 1.96 MB Location: Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170306-N-GL340-010 [Image 1 of 62], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.