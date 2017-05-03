ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 5, 2017) – Sailors wash down the flight deck aboard amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) to remove debris. The ship is underway conducting a series of qualifications and certifications as part of the basic phase of training in preparation for future operations and deployments. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jess E. Toner/Released)
This work, 170305-N-ZB097-0028 [Image 1 of 61], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
