U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (March 4, 2017) Ensign Jayne Woolard uses a baton against Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Bryon McDonald after being sprayed with oleoresin capsicum spray during naval security force sentry training aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). The ship is deployed in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations designed to reassure allies and partners, and preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Devin M. Langer/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2017 Date Posted: 03.08.2017 00:08 Photo ID: 3212479 VIRIN: 170304-N-LI768-329 Resolution: 4288x3063 Size: 1.4 MB Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170304-N-LI768-329 [Image 1 of 63], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.