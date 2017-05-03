170305-N-LI768-186

ARABIAN SEA (March 3, 2017) Electronics Technician 2nd Class Cepriano Trejo fires an M4A1 carbine during a low-light gun qualification aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). The ship is deployed in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations designed to reassure allies and partners, and preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Devin M. Langer/Released)

