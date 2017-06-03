170306-N-CS953-010

ARABIAN SEA (March 6, 2017) Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Joseph Shelton signals an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to the "Chargers" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26 during deck landing qualifications aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mahan (DDG 72). The ship is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations designed to reassure allies and partners, preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tim Comerford/Released)

