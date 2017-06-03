170306-N-SQ432-053 Washington, D.C. (March 6, 2017) – Vice Adm. Luke M. McCollum, Chief of Navy Reserve, left, and Force Master Chief CJ Mitchell, Force Master Chief of the Navy Reserve, prepare to cut the Navy Reserve birthday cake during the 102nd Navy Reserve birthday celebration at the U.S. Navy Memorial, March 6. The Navy Reserve was officially established March 3, 1915, by combining 17 state naval militias into a single federal force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Second Class Jonathan L. Correa/RELEASED)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.06.2017 Date Posted: 03.08.2017 00:09 Photo ID: 3212488 VIRIN: 170306-N-SQ432-053 Resolution: 1800x1200 Size: 1.51 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170306-N-SQ432-053 [Image 1 of 59], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.