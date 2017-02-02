170202-N-HW977-086 NORCO, Calif. (Feb. 2, 2017) Range Systems Engineering Department personnel bolt the last I-beam into position to support a new screen inside Joint Warfare Assessment Laboratory (JWAL) at Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC), Corona Division. The new screen, consisting of 180 individual LED panels, replaces the previous rear-projection system.(U.S. Navy photo by Greg Vojtko/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2017 00:10
|Photo ID:
|3212494
|VIRIN:
|170202-N-HW977-086
|Resolution:
|3302x2201
|Size:
|710.27 KB
|Location:
|SEAL BEACH, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 170202-N-HW977-086 [Image 1 of 61], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
