170202-N-HW977-086 NORCO, Calif. (Feb. 2, 2017) Range Systems Engineering Department personnel bolt the last I-beam into position to support a new screen inside Joint Warfare Assessment Laboratory (JWAL) at Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC), Corona Division. The new screen, consisting of 180 individual LED panels, replaces the previous rear-projection system.(U.S. Navy photo by Greg Vojtko/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2017 Date Posted: 03.08.2017 00:10 Photo ID: 3212494 VIRIN: 170202-N-HW977-086 Resolution: 3302x2201 Size: 710.27 KB Location: SEAL BEACH, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170202-N-HW977-086 [Image 1 of 61], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.