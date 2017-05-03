170306-N-HD638-027

SOUTH CHINA SEA (March, 6, 2017) An F/A-18C Hornet assigned to the “Blue Blasters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 34 flies over the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) after an in-flight change of command for VFA-34. The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is on a western Pacific deployment as part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet-led initiative to extend the command and control functions of U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matt Brown/Released)

Date Taken: 03.05.2017
Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
PUBLIC DOMAIN
This work, 170306-N-HD638-027 [Image 1 of 181], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.