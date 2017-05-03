170305-N-JH384-003



NORFOLK, Va. (March 5, 2017) Airman Raymond Medeiros, left, from Freemont, Calif., and Seaman Kelcey Woodward from Neosho, Miss., clean dishes in the aft galley of the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) (Ike). Ike is currently pier side during the sustainment phase of the Optimized Fleet Response Plan (OFRP). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Julio Martinez)

