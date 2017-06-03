170306-N-VB241-0020
BREMERTON, Washington (March 6, 2017) Damage Controlman 3rd Class Cody Abbott, from Lindstrom, Minnesota, removes an aqueous potassium carbonate bottle from the mess decks as part of galley upgrades aboard USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74). John C. Stennis is conducting a planned incremental availability (PIA) at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility, during which the ship is undergoing scheduled maintenance and upgrades. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zachary C. Wolfe / Released)
This work, 170306-N-VB241-0020 [Image 1 of 181], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
