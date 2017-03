Task Force Southwest completes full mission rehearsal prior to Afghanistan deployment

A Marine with Task Force Southwest provides security for another Marine and an interpreter during the full mission rehearsal at forward operating base Bravo, Camp Lejeune, N.C., Feb. 28, 2017. The Marines are scheduled to deploy as part of the task force to train, advise and assist the Afghan National Army 215th Corps and 505th Zone National Police. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Justin T. Updegraff)

