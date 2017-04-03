170304-N-FJ200-130

HOUSTON (March 4, 2017) Ms. Silvia Brooks, center, widow of USS Houston (CA 30) survivor Howard Brooks, and Ms. Donna Mae Flynn, wife of Houston survivor David Flynn, lay a wreath at the granite monument in Sam Houston Park dedicated to the ship and Sailors during the 75th Anniversary of the sinking of the ship. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Clifford L. H. Davis/Released)

Date Taken: 03.04.2017 Location: HOUSTON, TX, US