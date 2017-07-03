2017 Marine Corps Trials Practice Day One

U.S. Marine Corps veteran Harry Harrison, a 2017 Marine Corps Trials shooting coach, briefs athletes before shooting practice at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., March 6, 2017. The Marine Corps Trials promotes recovery and rehabilitation through adaptive sport participation and develops comraderies among Recovering Service Members (RSMs) and veterans. It is an opportunity for RSMs to demonstrate their achievements and serve as the primary venue to select Marine Corps participants for the DoD Warrior Games. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Victoria A. Taylor)

