(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    2017 Marine Corps Trials Practice Day One [Image 6 of 181]

    2017 Marine Corps Trials Practice Day One

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Media Content Services           

    U.S. Marine Corps veteran Harry Harrison, a 2017 Marine Corps Trials shooting coach, briefs athletes before shooting practice at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., March 6, 2017. The Marine Corps Trials promotes recovery and rehabilitation through adaptive sport participation and develops comraderies among Recovering Service Members (RSMs) and veterans. It is an opportunity for RSMs to demonstrate their achievements and serve as the primary venue to select Marine Corps participants for the DoD Warrior Games. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Victoria A. Taylor)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2017
    Date Posted: 03.08.2017 00:47
    Photo ID: 3212953
    VIRIN: 170306-M-AG794-0021
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 1.71 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2017 Marine Corps Trials Practice Day One [Image 1 of 181], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    170306-N-HD638-027
    170306-N-VB241-0020
    170305-N-NJ910-0083
    Task Force Southwest completes full mission rehearsal prior to Afghanistan deployment
    170306-N-CS953-010
    2017 Marine Corps Trials Practice Day One
    Atlantic Fleet Training and Testing Study Area
    170305-N-GI441-009
    170306-N-CS953-029
    The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests.
    170306-N-JI086-025
    Task Force Southwest completes full mission rehearsal prior to Afghanistan deployment
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS
    Marine Rotational Force Europe (MRF-E) Arctic Promotion
    170203-N-HW977-108
    170306-N-PP996-078
    Pacific Partnership 2017
    170305-N-NJ910-0058
    Task Force Southwest completes full mission rehearsal prior to Afghanistan deployment
    Task Force Southwest completes full mission rehearsal prior to Afghanistan deployment
    170301-N-YL073-027
    Foal Eagle 2017
    170307-N-AC117-064
    Pacific Partnership 2017
    Marine Rotational Force Europe (MRF-E) Arctic Promotion
    170305-N-BL637-014
    The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests.
    170301-N-XS424-0095
    Marine Rotational Force Europe (MRF-E) Arctic Promotion
    170305-N-KP948-037
    AAVs depart from USS Green Bay
    Dwight D. Eisenhower
    170306-N-GI441-075
    USS MAKIN ISLAND GUN SHOOT
    Task Force Southwest completes full mission rehearsal prior to Afghanistan deployment
    Marine Rotational Force Europe (MRF-E) Arctic Promotion
    The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests.
    170305-N-NJ910-0040
    74th Women Marines' Celebration
    170306-N-NI474-429
    Pacific Partnership 2017
    170306-N-BS159-103
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS
    170126-N-HW977-023
    170305-N-GI441-057
    170306-N-VB241-0006
    Lance Corporal Leadership and Ethics Seminar Training
    170306-N-KP948-003
    170306-N-GI441-112
    170301-N-XS424-0100
    170306-N-KP948-011
    Jay Leno’s Garage takes flight
    Pacific Partnership 2017
    170203-N-HW977-072
    Marine Rotational Force Europe (MRF-E) Arctic Promotion
    Henderson Hall Sgt. Maj. Relief &amp; Appointment Feb. 28, 2017
    170305-N-QJ850-0082
    Dwight D. Eisenhower
    USS MAKIN ISLAND DEPLOYMENT
    Marine Rotational Force Europe (MRF-E) Arctic Promotion
    170302-N-YM856-176
    170305-N-BL637-044
    Task Force Southwest completes full mission rehearsal prior to Afghanistan deployment
    170306-N-VB241-0070
    Task Force Southwest completes full mission rehearsal prior to Afghanistan deployment
    he George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests.
    170304-N-FJ200-005
    170305-N-QJ850-0062
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS
    170227-N-YL073-564
    Foal Eagle 2017
    170206-N-HW977-089
    Dwight D. Eisenhower
    Marine Rotational Force Europe (MRF-E) Arctic Promotion
    Task Force Southwest completes full mission rehearsal prior to Afghanistan deployment
    2017 Marine Corps Trials Practice Day One
    170306-N-JI086-043
    Foal Eagle 2017
    170306-N-JI086-059
    Family military legacy continues in Afghanistan as father, son reunite
    Navy and Marine Corps Relief Society
    170306-N-YL257-020
    Henderson Hall Sgt. Maj. Relief &amp; Appointment Feb. 28, 2017
    170306-N-GI441-092
    170306-N-GI441-085
    170303-N-HW977-008
    170303-N-HW977-004
    170227-N-WZ792-056
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS
    Marine Rotational Force Europe (MRF-E) Arctic Promotion
    170126-N-HW977-059
    170305-N-LI768-160
    2017 Marine Corps Practice Day One
    170301-N-YL073-069
    170306-N-YL257-044
    170304-N-FJ200-174
    170306-N-HD638-018
    170305-N-GI441-029
    170305-N-QJ850-0077
    170302-N-YM856-154
    170126-N-HW977-067
    Marine Rotational Force Europe (MRF-E) Arctic Promotion
    170305-N-PP996-169
    170305-N-KP948-038
    Task Force Southwest completes full mission rehearsal prior to Afghanistan deployment
    170305-N-BL637-009
    U.S. 5th Fleet Mine Warfare Community Changes Leadership
    170305-N-ZB097-0117
    Atlantic Fleet Training and Testing Study Area
    Dwight D. Eisenhower
    Task Force Southwest completes full mission rehearsal prior to Afghanistan deployment
    Task Force Southwest completes full mission rehearsal prior to Afghanistan deployment
    Marine Rotational Force Europe (MRF-E) Arctic Promotion
    Pacific Partnership 2017
    170307-N-JD834-010
    Task Force Southwest completes full mission rehearsal prior to Afghanistan deployment
    The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests.
    170306-N-CG677-039
    170306-N-GL340-002
    170202-N-HW977-003
    170303-N-XS424-0178
    Dwight D. Eisenhower
    170305-N-BL637-024
    170306-N-GI441-064
    he George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests.
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS
    USS MAKIN ISLAND DEPLOYMENT
    170305-N-PP996-028
    170306-N-CS953-022
    170306-N-YL257-047
    USS MAKIN ISLAND DEPLOYMENT
    170202-N-HW977-002
    2nd Marine Division Commander visits Deployed Marines
    170306-N-PP996-019
    170306-N-GI441-088
    170305-N-ZB097-0028
    170306-N-JI086-003
    Dwight D. Eisenhower
    Task Force Southwest completes full mission rehearsal prior to Afghanistan deployment
    50 Cal. Gun shoot
    Henderson Hall Sgt. Maj. Relief &amp; Appointment Feb. 28, 2017
    170301-N-YL073-034
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS
    170306-N-GL340-010
    AAVs from 31st MEU depart from USS Green Bay
    170202-N-HW977-086
    170304-N-FJ200-130
    170306-N-SQ432-053
    170306-N-PP996-021
    170304-N-LI768-329
    170305-N-LI768-186
    170307-N-JD834-012
    170126-N-HW977-072
    Henderson Hall Sgt. Maj. Relief &amp; Appointment Feb. 28, 2017
    Atlantic Fleet Training and Testing Study Area
    170302-N-YM856-161
    170301-N-YL073-057
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS
    170306-N-GI441-118
    Foal Eagle 2017
    170227-N-WZ792-141
    Grease Gun
    170206-N-HW977-114
    Atlantic Fleet Training and Testing Study Area
    170306-N-JI086-041
    170227-N-WZ792-147
    170126-N-HW977-046
    USS MAKIN ISLAND DEPLOYMENT
    170306-N-CS953-019
    170302-N-YM856-099
    170302-N-FJ200-108
    170302-N-FJ200-014
    170305-N-BL637-016
    170227-N-WZ792-108
    Task Force Southwest completes full mission rehearsal prior to Afghanistan deployment
    170305-N-LI768-173
    170301-N-YL073-061
    AAVs from 31st MEU depart from USS Green Bay
    170305-N-GI441-052
    USS MAKIN ISLAND DEPLOYMENT
    170305-N-BL637-053

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    Wounded Warrior Regiment"
    NMCS
    DVIDS Bulk Import
    "2017 Marine Corps Trials

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT