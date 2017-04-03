(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2nd Marine Division Commander visits Deployed Marines [Image 13 of 61]

    2nd Marine Division Commander visits Deployed Marines

    MORóN AIR BASE, SPAIN

    03.04.2017

    Major General John K. Love, commanding general of 2nd Marine Division, and Sgt. Maj. Michael P. Woods, command sergeant major of 2nd Marine Division, talk to Marines during a tour at Morón Air Base, Spain, March 4, 2017. During his visit, Love and Woods answered questions and spoke about the importance of training and readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jessika Braden)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2017
    Date Posted: 03.08.2017 00:15
    Photo ID: 3212539
    VIRIN: 170304-M-ND733-1008
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 14.16 MB
    Location: MORóN AIR BASE, ES 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Marine Division Commander visits Deployed Marines [Image 1 of 61], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Joint
    USMC
    Partnerships
    "Spain
    Marines
    Exercise
    NMCS
    DVIDS Bulk Import
    Pew Pew
    guns and "

    • LEAVE A COMMENT