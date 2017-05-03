170305-N-GI441-009 SOUDA BAY, Greece (March 5, 2017) Sailors heave in mooring lines during a sea and anchor evolution aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN77). The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brianna Bowens/Released)

