50 Cal. Gun shoot

170306-N-UE100-055 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Mar. 6, 2017) Sailors aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) fire a 50 caliber machine gun off the starboard side. Bataan is deployed in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in Europe and the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caleb Strong/Released)

