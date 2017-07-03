170307-N-JD834-012 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Mar. 7, 2017) Ms. Kinjal Dalal, from the District of Columbia, senior safe helpline manager at Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN), talks to Naval Air Facility Atsugi Sailors during a Safe Helpline presentation at the base chapel. The presentation showed Sailors online resources they can use for support in matters regarding sexual assault. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael Doan/RELEASED)

