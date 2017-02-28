U.S. Marine Corps Col. Andrew M. Regan, commanding officer, Headquarters and Service Battalion, Headquarters Marine Corps, Henderson Hall, gives remarks during a relief and appointment ceremony at Joint Base Fort Myer-Henderson Hall, Arlington, Va., Feb. 28, 2017. Sgt. Maj. Robert W. Pullen relinquished his post to Sgt. Maj. Edward D. Parsons. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Paul A. Ochoa)

