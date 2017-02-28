U.S. Marine Corps Col. Andrew M. Regan, commanding officer, Headquarters and Service Battalion, Headquarters Marine Corps, Henderson Hall, gives remarks during a relief and appointment ceremony at Joint Base Fort Myer-Henderson Hall, Arlington, Va., Feb. 28, 2017. Sgt. Maj. Robert W. Pullen relinquished his post to Sgt. Maj. Edward D. Parsons. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Paul A. Ochoa)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2017 00:12
|Photo ID:
|3212512
|VIRIN:
|170228-M-MZ762-0023
|Resolution:
|5144x3429
|Size:
|2.51 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
This work, Henderson Hall Sgt. Maj. Relief & Appointment Feb. 28, 2017 [Image 1 of 63], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
