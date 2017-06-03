170306-N-GI441-088 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (March 6, 2017) Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Elizzeraphaelle Pilar transports ammunition during a replenishment-at-sea aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77). The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brianna Bowens/Released)

