Technically Speaking Podcast - Episode 36 - Students Seek Mentorship from Naval Engineers to help Endangered Red Wolves

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Technically Speaking Podcast - Episode 36 - Students Seek Mentorship from Naval Engineers to help Endangered Red Wolves (Ep. 36)



As tech professionals, there is nothing quite like seeing a complex problem met with an elegant, real-world solution—especially when personnel from NIWC Atlantic are driving the initiative. In this episode, hosts Chelsie and Alex sit down with an incredible father-son duo: Dr. Don Lauer, a NIWC Atlantic Lab Manager, and Matt Lauer, a recent Charleston Southern University engineering graduate.



Don and Matt walk listeners through how a senior engineering project at Charleston Southern University evolved into a game-changing solution for the critically endangered red wolves housed at Charles Towne Landing State Historic Site in Charleston, South Carolina. Their collaborative effort perfectly showcases what NIWC Atlantic does best: leveraging technology and teamwork to make a tangible impact.



Listen in as the group breaks down the specs of the "Health Observation and Weight Logger" (HOWL)—a smart scale engineered by students to capture accurate weight data without the need to sedate the animals. It is a fantastic conversation about how NIWC Atlantic engineers stepped up to provide mentorship, and how the command’s On-Demand Manufacturing lab provided the crucial hardware support to get the prototype deployed. This episode is a proud testament to the power of STEM outreach, community partnerships, and how Navy IT and engineering resources can be mobilized to protect wildlife and inspire the next generation of innovators.



Key Takeaways:

- Deploying Innovative Tech: Get into the technical weeds of the HOWL scale, which leverages dynamic loading and video recording to safely and humanely capture data on endangered red wolves, bypassing the need for tranquilizers.



- Mission-Driven Collaboration: See how cross-functional teamwork between NIWC Atlantic, Charleston Southern University, and Charles Towne Landing resulted in a successful, real-world deployment for conservation.



- The Power of Mentorship & Resources: Hear how proud the community is of the NIWC Atlantic engineers who mentored these university students, giving the students hands-on experience and access to an advanced manufacturing lab to bring the schematics to life.



- Securing the Future Pipeline: The discussion covers the massive ROI of STEM outreach programs—not just for building community ties, but for cultivating the next generation of top-tier IT and engineering talent for the Navy.



Produced by: NIWC Atlantic Public Affairs

Co-Hosts: Chelsie Holloway and Alex Jackson

Audio Technician: Joe Bullinger



Technically Speaking is an award-winning production of Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic Public Affairs. Information presented in the podcast represents the views and opinions of the original content creators and their guests and does not necessarily represent the views and opinions of NIWC Atlantic, the U.S. Navy, Department of Defense or the U.S. government. Any mention of specific companies, products, services or content does not imply endorsement by NIWC Atlantic, the U.S. Navy, Department of Defense or the U.S. government.



Transcript Link:

https://www.niwcatlantic.navy.mil/Portals/94/Page-Content/Podcast/Transcripts/Ep36-Transcript.txt



External Links:

https://www.charlestonsouthern.edu/csu-engineering-students-design-technology-for-red-wolf-population-at-charles-towne-landing/

https://southcarolinaparks.com/charles-towne-landing



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https://www.facebook.com/NavalInformationWarfareSystemsCommand

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https://www.linkedin.com/company/navwar



Contact Us:

niwc_lant_ch_pao.fct@us.navy.mil