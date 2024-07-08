Technically Speaking Podcast - Episode 21 - US Navy Dual - Use Technology Testing and Feedback

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/81365" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

US Navy Dual - Use Technology Testing and Feedback (Ep. 21)



In this episode of "Technically Speaking," hosts Chelsie Holloway and Alex Jackson dive into the fascinating world of dual-use technology at NIWC Atlantic.



The highlight of the episode is an interview with Greg Hays, the Director of Rapid Prototyping and Experimentation. Greg explains how commercial technology, like GPS and autonomous systems, is adapted for military use. He shares the shift in research funding from federal to private sectors and the importance of leveraging commercial advancements to enhance military capabilities, especially in areas like unmanned systems and AI.



The discussion also touches on the continuous operational experimentation happening in various commands, including Task Force 59 in Bahrain and Task Force 66 in Naples, Italy. These initiatives focus on integrating commercial tech into military environments, adapting it for unique operational needs.



In the second segment, Lieutenant Commander Alberto Osvath talks about the feedback loop between engineers and end-users, emphasizing the importance of user-friendly systems. He highlights how Sailors' input is crucial in refining and improving new software, ensuring it meets practical needs on the ground.



The episode wraps up with a “Military Moment” update from Lieutenant Commander Osvath about his upcoming retirement after 24 years in the Navy, motivated by a desire to spend more time with his family.



Overall, this episode sheds light on the collaborative efforts at NIWC Atlantic to enhance military technology through innovative experimentation and feedback, making it both informative and engaging for listeners.



Produced by: NIWC Atlantic Public Affairs

Co-Hosts: Chelsie Holloway and Alex Jackson

Audio Technician: Joe Bullinger

Graphics: Wendy Jamieson



Technically Speaking is an award-winning production of Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic Public Affairs. Information presented in the podcast represents the views and opinions of the original content creators and their guests and does not necessarily represent the views and opinions of NIWC Atlantic, the U.S. Navy, Department of Defense or the U.S. government. Any mention of specific companies, products, services or content does not imply endorsement by NIWC Atlantic, the U.S. Navy, Department of Defense or the U.S. Government.



Transcript:

https://www.niwcatlantic.navy.mil/Portals/94/Page-Content/Podcast/Transcripts/Ep021-Transcript.txt



Links:

https://www.niwcatlantic.navy.mil/



Social Media Links:

https://www.facebook.com/NavalInformationWarfareSystemsCommand

https://www.instagram.com/navwar_usnavy/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/navwar

https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/NIWC

https://www.youtube.com/c/navalinformationwarfaresystemscommand



Contact Us:

niwc_lant_ch_pao.fct@us.navy.mil