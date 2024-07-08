Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Technically Speaking Podcast - Episode 21 - US Navy Dual - Use Technology Testing and Feedback

    Technically Speaking Podcast - Episode 21 - US Navy Dual - Use Technology Testing and Feedback

    JB CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2024

    Audio by Joseph Bullinger, Larry Collette, Chelsie Holloway, Alex Jackson and Wendy Jamieson

    Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic

    US Navy Dual - Use Technology Testing and Feedback (Ep. 21)

    In this episode of "Technically Speaking," hosts Chelsie Holloway and Alex Jackson dive into the fascinating world of dual-use technology at NIWC Atlantic.

    The highlight of the episode is an interview with Greg Hays, the Director of Rapid Prototyping and Experimentation. Greg explains how commercial technology, like GPS and autonomous systems, is adapted for military use. He shares the shift in research funding from federal to private sectors and the importance of leveraging commercial advancements to enhance military capabilities, especially in areas like unmanned systems and AI.

    The discussion also touches on the continuous operational experimentation happening in various commands, including Task Force 59 in Bahrain and Task Force 66 in Naples, Italy. These initiatives focus on integrating commercial tech into military environments, adapting it for unique operational needs.

    In the second segment, Lieutenant Commander Alberto Osvath talks about the feedback loop between engineers and end-users, emphasizing the importance of user-friendly systems. He highlights how Sailors' input is crucial in refining and improving new software, ensuring it meets practical needs on the ground.

    The episode wraps up with a “Military Moment” update from Lieutenant Commander Osvath about his upcoming retirement after 24 years in the Navy, motivated by a desire to spend more time with his family.

    Overall, this episode sheds light on the collaborative efforts at NIWC Atlantic to enhance military technology through innovative experimentation and feedback, making it both informative and engaging for listeners.

    Produced by: NIWC Atlantic Public Affairs
    Co-Hosts: Chelsie Holloway and Alex Jackson
    Audio Technician: Joe Bullinger
    Graphics: Wendy Jamieson

    Technically Speaking is an award-winning production of Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic Public Affairs. Information presented in the podcast represents the views and opinions of the original content creators and their guests and does not necessarily represent the views and opinions of NIWC Atlantic, the U.S. Navy, Department of Defense or the U.S. government. Any mention of specific companies, products, services or content does not imply endorsement by NIWC Atlantic, the U.S. Navy, Department of Defense or the U.S. Government.

    Transcript:
    https://www.niwcatlantic.navy.mil/Portals/94/Page-Content/Podcast/Transcripts/Ep021-Transcript.txt

    Links:
    https://www.niwcatlantic.navy.mil/

    Social Media Links:
    https://www.facebook.com/NavalInformationWarfareSystemsCommand
    https://www.instagram.com/navwar_usnavy/
    https://www.linkedin.com/company/navwar
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/NIWC
    https://www.youtube.com/c/navalinformationwarfaresystemscommand

    Contact Us:
    niwc_lant_ch_pao.fct@us.navy.mil

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2024
    Date Posted: 07.09.2024 11:30
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 81365
    Filename: 2407/DOD_110430531.mp3
    Length: 00:23:08
    Artist NIWC Atlantic Public Affairs Office
    Album Technically Speaking Podcast
    Track # 1
    Disc # 1
    Year 2024
    Genre Podcast
    Location: JB CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Technically Speaking Podcast - Episode 21 - US Navy Dual - Use Technology Testing and Feedback, by Joseph Bullinger, Larry Collette, Chelsie Holloway, Alex Jackson and Wendy Jamieson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Military Leadership
    Rapid Prototyping
    Task Force 66
    Task Force 59
    Enhanced Military Technology

