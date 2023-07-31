Technically Speaking Podcast - Episode 11 - Technically Speaking AI has Naval Uses Too

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/75704" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Technically Speaking AI has Naval Uses Too (Ep.11)



In this captivating episode, we delve into the fascinating world of artificial intelligence and its groundbreaking applications at NIWC Atlantic. The Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic, a premier research and development organization within the U.S. Navy, has been exploring AI advancements, and its potential to revolutionize military operations and enhance the nation's defense capabilities.



The episode kicks off with an engaging overview of NIWC Atlantic's mission and role in shaping the future of AI. Your hosts Chelsie and Alex speak with Mr. Rob Keisler, NIWC Atlantic Data Science and Analytics Senior Science Technical Manager (SSTM) and Mr. Adam Tyson the Decision Intelligence SSTM who explain the lab's various AI programs and how they are working to harness the power of AI to serve the Navy's and the nation's interests.

Listeners are exposed to a wide array of AI initiatives undertaken by NIWC Atlantic. From developing autonomous systems for unmanned vehicles to creating cutting-edge natural language processing algorithms, each program represents a step forward in revolutionizing the way military operations are conducted.



One segment focuses on how AI has transformed intelligence analysis, making data processing more efficient and improving decision-making for naval operations.



To conclude, the podcast emphasizes the transformative potential of AI in naval operations and beyond, underscoring NIWC Atlantic's commitment to pushing the boundaries of technological innovation. As AI continues to shape the future, the episode leaves listeners inspired and hopeful about the possibilities of unleashing the full potential of AI in safeguarding national security and building a safer world.



Please note: This podcast episode summary was generated by AI open-source programs! Then slightly edited by NIWC Atlantic Public Affairs.



Produced by: NIWC Atlantic Public Affairs

Co-Hosts: Chelsie Holloway and Alex Jackson

Sound Editor: Joe Bullinger



Links:

Social Media Links:

https://www.facebook.com/NavalInformationWarfareSystemsCommand

https://www.instagram.com/navwar_usnavy/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/navwar



Contact Us:

niwc_lant_ch_pao.fct@us.navy.mil