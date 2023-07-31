Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Technically Speaking Podcast - Episode 11 - Technically Speaking AI has Naval Uses Too

    Technically Speaking Podcast - Episode 11 - Technically Speaking AI has Naval Uses Too

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORTH CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2023

    Audio by Larry Collette 

    Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic

    Technically Speaking AI has Naval Uses Too (Ep.11)

    In this captivating episode, we delve into the fascinating world of artificial intelligence and its groundbreaking applications at NIWC Atlantic. The Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic, a premier research and development organization within the U.S. Navy, has been exploring AI advancements, and its potential to revolutionize military operations and enhance the nation's defense capabilities.

    The episode kicks off with an engaging overview of NIWC Atlantic's mission and role in shaping the future of AI. Your hosts Chelsie and Alex speak with Mr. Rob Keisler, NIWC Atlantic Data Science and Analytics Senior Science Technical Manager (SSTM) and Mr. Adam Tyson the Decision Intelligence SSTM who explain the lab's various AI programs and how they are working to harness the power of AI to serve the Navy's and the nation's interests.
    Listeners are exposed to a wide array of AI initiatives undertaken by NIWC Atlantic. From developing autonomous systems for unmanned vehicles to creating cutting-edge natural language processing algorithms, each program represents a step forward in revolutionizing the way military operations are conducted.

    One segment focuses on how AI has transformed intelligence analysis, making data processing more efficient and improving decision-making for naval operations.

    To conclude, the podcast emphasizes the transformative potential of AI in naval operations and beyond, underscoring NIWC Atlantic's commitment to pushing the boundaries of technological innovation. As AI continues to shape the future, the episode leaves listeners inspired and hopeful about the possibilities of unleashing the full potential of AI in safeguarding national security and building a safer world.

    Please note: This podcast episode summary was generated by AI open-source programs! Then slightly edited by NIWC Atlantic Public Affairs.

    Produced by: NIWC Atlantic Public Affairs
    Co-Hosts: Chelsie Holloway and Alex Jackson
    Sound Editor: Joe Bullinger

    Links:
    Social Media Links:
    https://www.facebook.com/NavalInformationWarfareSystemsCommand
    https://www.instagram.com/navwar_usnavy/
    https://www.linkedin.com/company/navwar

    Contact Us:
    niwc_lant_ch_pao.fct@us.navy.mil

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2023
    Date Posted: 07.31.2023 14:27
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 75704
    Filename: 2307/DOD_109797736.mp3
    Length: 00:19:42
    Artist NIWC Atlantic Public Affairs Office
    Album Technically Speaking Podcast
    Year 2023
    Genre Podcast
    Location: NORTH CHARLESTON, SC, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Technically Speaking Podcast - Episode 11 - Technically Speaking AI has Naval Uses Too, by Larry Collette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    Technically Speaking Podcast - Technically Speaking it is Ethical Hacking
    Technically Speaking Podcast - Episode 10 - Technically Speaking about Career Development
    Technically Speaking Podcast - Technically Speaking Education
    Technically Speaking Podcast - Technically Speaking Education
    Technically Speaking Podcast - Technically Speaking It’s More Than 3D Printing
    Technically Speaking Podcast - Technically Speaking We Bridge the Gap
    Technically Speaking Podcast - Technically Speaking Year in Review
    Technically Speaking Podcast - Technically Speaking Representation Matters
    Technically Speaking Podcast - Technically Speaking About Equal Opportunity
    Technically Speaking Podcast - Episode 9 - Technically Speaking BTS of Tech Support

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Podcast
    NIWC Atlantic
    NIWCAtlantic
    Technically Speaking Podcast

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT