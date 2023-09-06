Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Technically Speaking Podcast - Episode 12 - Technically Speaking We Educate the Next Generation

    Technically Speaking Podcast - Episode 12 - Technically Speaking We Educate the Next Generation

    JB CHARLESTON, SC, SC, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2023

    Audio by Larry Collette 

    Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic

    Technically Speaking We Educate the Next Generation (Ep.12)

    Description:
    In this inspiring episode, we delve into the reach and internal effects of NIWC Atlantic's STEM program and its partnership with the local community. Join us as we explore how the command is paving the way for future innovators and fostering a spirit of curiosity, collaboration, and creativity among young minds.

    NIWC Atlantic, a dynamic force in the world of technology and innovation, has taken it upon itself to nurture the next generation of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) leaders. Learn about the exciting projects, events, and partnerships that have been instrumental in fostering a thriving STEM ecosystem within the community. We'll hear from STEM Outreach program Co-Directors Kelly Thompson and Tonya Hamann. They give insights into how NIWC Atlantic's STEM initiatives are shaping the future workforce and driving innovation in the region.

    This episode is a testament to the collaboration of technology, education, and community in shaping a better tomorrow!

    Produced by: NIWC Atlantic Public Affairs
    Co-Hosts: Chelsie Holloway and Alex Jackson
    Sound Editor: Joe Bullinger
    Podcast Image Icon: Wendy Jamieson

    Transcript:
    https://niwcatlantic.navy.afpims.mil/Portals/94/Page-Content/Podcast/Transcripts/Ep12-Transcript.txt

    Links:
    https://www.niwcatlantic.navy.mil/Outreach/STEM-Outreach/
    https://www.niwcatlantic.navy.mil/Media/Article/3480052/integrating-unmanned-systems-into-operations-at-sea/
    https://www.niwcatlantic.navy.mil/Photo-Gallery/NIWC-Atlantic-Hampton-Roads-Summer-Interns-Tour-Aircraft-Carrier/

    Social Media Links:
    https://www.facebook.com/NavalInformationWarfareSystemsCommand
    https://www.instagram.com/navwar_usnavy/
    https://www.linkedin.com/company/navwar

    Contact Us:
    niwc_lant_ch_pao.fct@us.navy.mil

    LANT STEM:
    https://www.niwcatlantic.navy.mil/Outreach/STEM-Outreach/

    Date Taken: 08.31.2023
    Date Posted: 09.05.2023 15:31
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 76222
    Filename: 2309/DOD_109864487.mp3
    Length: 00:12:16
    Artist NIWC Atlantic Public Affairs Office
    Album Technically Speaking Podcast
    Year 2023
    Genre Podcast
    Location: JB CHARLESTON, SC, SC, US
    Podcast
    STEM
    NIWC Atlantic
    NIWCAtlantic
    Technicially Speaking Podcast

