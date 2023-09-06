Technically Speaking Podcast - Episode 12 - Technically Speaking We Educate the Next Generation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/76222" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Technically Speaking We Educate the Next Generation (Ep.12)



Description:

In this inspiring episode, we delve into the reach and internal effects of NIWC Atlantic's STEM program and its partnership with the local community. Join us as we explore how the command is paving the way for future innovators and fostering a spirit of curiosity, collaboration, and creativity among young minds.



NIWC Atlantic, a dynamic force in the world of technology and innovation, has taken it upon itself to nurture the next generation of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) leaders. Learn about the exciting projects, events, and partnerships that have been instrumental in fostering a thriving STEM ecosystem within the community. We'll hear from STEM Outreach program Co-Directors Kelly Thompson and Tonya Hamann. They give insights into how NIWC Atlantic's STEM initiatives are shaping the future workforce and driving innovation in the region.



This episode is a testament to the collaboration of technology, education, and community in shaping a better tomorrow!



Produced by: NIWC Atlantic Public Affairs

Co-Hosts: Chelsie Holloway and Alex Jackson

Sound Editor: Joe Bullinger

Podcast Image Icon: Wendy Jamieson



Transcript:

https://niwcatlantic.navy.afpims.mil/Portals/94/Page-Content/Podcast/Transcripts/Ep12-Transcript.txt



Links:

https://www.niwcatlantic.navy.mil/Outreach/STEM-Outreach/

https://www.niwcatlantic.navy.mil/Media/Article/3480052/integrating-unmanned-systems-into-operations-at-sea/

https://www.niwcatlantic.navy.mil/Photo-Gallery/NIWC-Atlantic-Hampton-Roads-Summer-Interns-Tour-Aircraft-Carrier/



Social Media Links:

https://www.facebook.com/NavalInformationWarfareSystemsCommand

https://www.instagram.com/navwar_usnavy/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/navwar



Contact Us:

niwc_lant_ch_pao.fct@us.navy.mil



LANT STEM:

https://www.niwcatlantic.navy.mil/Outreach/STEM-Outreach/