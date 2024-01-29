Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Technically Speaking Podcast - Episode 16 - Professional Development at NIWC

    Technically Speaking Podcast - Episode 16 - Professional Development at NIWC

    JB CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2024

    Audio by Joseph Bullinger, Chelsie Holloway and Alex Jackson

    Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic

    Technically Speaking Podcast Professional Development at NIWC Atlantic (Ep.16)

    The first episode of 2024 focuses on growth! Specifically, professional growth and the different ways NIWC Atlantic supports that within its workforce. Chelsie and Alex speak with Scott Dreyer who is NIWC Atlantic’s executive coach. He explains how he works directly with NIWC Atlantic leaders and assists them in learning the proper skillset for any and all situations our leaders may encounter. This assistance trickles down and helps provide a trusting and supportive work environment for the workforce. He also gives some great professional advice!

    Alex speaks with Kris Patterson, NIWC Atlantic Public Affairs Specialist, who shares a short story about a powerful moment in her life. She explains how she used that experience to grow within her public speaking skillset, which has helped her excel professionally.

    Lastly, “Technically Speaking” has added a new segment for 2024...Military Moment! These short interviews highlight an active duty sailor within the NIWC Atlantic workforce. This episode focuses on Senior Chief Alberto Ceja. He speaks with Chelsie and Alex about his leadership role and how it impacts the mission.

    Produced by: NIWC Atlantic Public Affairs
    Co-Hosts: Chelsie Holloway and Alex Jackson
    Sound Editor: Joe Bullinger
    Podcast Logo: Wendy Jamieson

    Transcript:
    https://www.niwcatlantic.navy.mil/Portals/94/Page-Content/Podcast/Transcripts/Ep16-Transcript.txt

    Links:
    Leadership Development Workshop:
    https://www.niwcatlantic.navy.mil/Photo-Gallery/Leadership-Development-Workshop-2024/

    NIWC Atlantic Leaders:
    https://www.niwcatlantic.navy.mil/Leadership/

    Toastmasters:
    https://www.toastmasters.org/

    Social Media Links:
    https://www.facebook.com/NavalInformationWarfareSystemsCommand
    https://www.instagram.com/navwar_usnavy/
    https://www.linkedin.com/company/navwar

    Contact Us:
    niwc_lant_ch_pao.fct@us.navy.mil
    https://www.niwcatlantic.navy.mil/

    Date Taken: 01.31.2024
    Date Posted: 01.31.2024 16:40
    Location: JB CHARLESTON, SC, US
    This work, Technically Speaking Podcast - Episode 16 - Professional Development at NIWC, by Joseph Bullinger, Chelsie Holloway and Alex Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

