Technically Speaking Podcast - Episode 16 - Professional Development at NIWC

Technically Speaking Podcast Professional Development at NIWC Atlantic (Ep.16)
The first episode of 2024 focuses on growth! Specifically, professional growth and the different ways NIWC Atlantic supports that within its workforce. Chelsie and Alex speak with Scott Dreyer who is NIWC Atlantic’s executive coach. He explains how he works directly with NIWC Atlantic leaders and assists them in learning the proper skillset for any and all situations our leaders may encounter. This assistance trickles down and helps provide a trusting and supportive work environment for the workforce. He also gives some great professional advice!
Alex speaks with Kris Patterson, NIWC Atlantic Public Affairs Specialist, who shares a short story about a powerful moment in her life. She explains how she used that experience to grow within her public speaking skillset, which has helped her excel professionally.
Lastly, “Technically Speaking” has added a new segment for 2024...Military Moment! These short interviews highlight an active duty sailor within the NIWC Atlantic workforce. This episode focuses on Senior Chief Alberto Ceja. He speaks with Chelsie and Alex about his leadership role and how it impacts the mission.
Produced by: NIWC Atlantic Public Affairs
Co-Hosts: Chelsie Holloway and Alex Jackson
Sound Editor: Joe Bullinger
Podcast Logo: Wendy Jamieson
