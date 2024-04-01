Technically Speaking Podcast - Episode 18 - NIWC Atlantic's Use of Data Analytics

NIWC Atlantic’s Use of Data Analytics (Ep. 18)



Description:

Data collection and analysis is quickly becoming an integral part of modern society. It is also an essential tool for U.S. naval operations. In this episode, co-hosts Chelsie and Alex dive into the various ways Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic is using data to further progress.



First, Chelsie speaks with NIWC Atlantic Chief Data Officer Janie Carson. She explains how data affects both the business and mission side of NIWC Atlantic goals. Next, Alex speaks with Jessi Staats a department lead in our command information office, who draws the connection of how data speeds internal processes and then, in turn, helps the warfighter. Data is furthering capabilities and decision-making in efficient ways that put NIWC Atlantic at the forefront of progress!



Lastly, Chelsie and Alex speak with Lieutenant Commander Alberto Osvath, who is an operations manager at our Hampton Roads location in Virginia. He shares about the importance of service and seeking mentorship opportunities to become the best Sailor possible.



Produced by: NIWC Atlantic Public Affairs

Co-Hosts: Chelsie Holloway and Alex Jackson

Sound Editor: Joe Bullinger

Podcast Logo: Wendy Jamieson



Technically Speaking is a production of NIWC Atlantic Public Affairs. Information presented in the podcast represents the views and opinions of the original content creators and their guests and does not necessarily represent the views and opinions of NIWC Atlantic, U.S. Navy, Department of Defense or U.S. government. Any mention of specific companies, products, services or content does not imply endorsement by NIWC Atlantic, U.S. Navy, Department of Defense or U.S. government.



