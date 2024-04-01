Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Technically Speaking Podcast - Episode 18 - NIWC Atlantic's Use of Data Analytics

    Technically Speaking Podcast - Episode 18 - NIWC Atlantic's Use of Data Analytics

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JB CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2024

    Audio by Joseph Bullinger, Chelsie Holloway and Alex Jackson

    Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic

    NIWC Atlantic’s Use of Data Analytics (Ep. 18)

    Description:
    Data collection and analysis is quickly becoming an integral part of modern society. It is also an essential tool for U.S. naval operations. In this episode, co-hosts Chelsie and Alex dive into the various ways Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic is using data to further progress.

    First, Chelsie speaks with NIWC Atlantic Chief Data Officer Janie Carson. She explains how data affects both the business and mission side of NIWC Atlantic goals. Next, Alex speaks with Jessi Staats a department lead in our command information office, who draws the connection of how data speeds internal processes and then, in turn, helps the warfighter. Data is furthering capabilities and decision-making in efficient ways that put NIWC Atlantic at the forefront of progress!

    Lastly, Chelsie and Alex speak with Lieutenant Commander Alberto Osvath, who is an operations manager at our Hampton Roads location in Virginia. He shares about the importance of service and seeking mentorship opportunities to become the best Sailor possible.

    Produced by: NIWC Atlantic Public Affairs
    Co-Hosts: Chelsie Holloway and Alex Jackson
    Sound Editor: Joe Bullinger
    Podcast Logo: Wendy Jamieson

    Transcript:
    https://www.niwcatlantic.navy.mil/Portals/94/Page-Content/Podcast/Transcripts/Ep18-Transcript.txt

    Technically Speaking is a production of NIWC Atlantic Public Affairs. Information presented in the podcast represents the views and opinions of the original content creators and their guests and does not necessarily represent the views and opinions of NIWC Atlantic, U.S. Navy, Department of Defense or U.S. government. Any mention of specific companies, products, services or content does not imply endorsement by NIWC Atlantic, U.S. Navy, Department of Defense or U.S. government.

    Links:
    Https://www.niwcatlantic.navy.mil/
    https://www.niwcatlantic.navy.mil/Workforce/Careers/
    Interested in a career with America's Navy? Learn more here: https://www.navy.com

    Social Media Links:
    https://www.facebook.com/NavalInformationWarfareSystemsCommand
    https://www.instagram.com/navwar_usnavy/
    https://www.linkedin.com/company/navwar

    Contact Us:
    niwc_lant_ch_pao.fct@us.navy.mil

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2024
    Date Posted: 04.02.2024 09:40
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 79717
    Filename: 2404/DOD_110211455.mp3
    Length: 00:22:27
    Artist NIWC Atlantic Public Affairs Office
    Album Technically Speaking Podcast
    Track # 1
    Disc # 1
    Year 2024
    Genre Podcast
    Location: JB CHARLESTON, SC, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Technically Speaking Podcast - Episode 18 - NIWC Atlantic's Use of Data Analytics, by Joseph Bullinger, Chelsie Holloway and Alex Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Data Collection
    AI
    Artificial Intelligence
    Data Analysis
    NIWC Atlantic
    Technically Speaking Podcast

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT