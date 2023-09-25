Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Technically Speaking Podcast - Episode 13 - Technically Speaking We Develop Cyber Security

    JB CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2023

    Audio by Larry Collette 

    Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic

    Technically Speaking We Develop Cyber Security (Ep.13)

    Description:
    In this episode, co-hosts Chelsie and Alex speak to experts on cybersecurity at NIWC Atlantic. No, these experts are not going to give you advice on how to keep your email and cellphone safe from scammers... they are speaking on national cybersecurity -- diving deep into the heart of NIWC Atlantic's formidable capabilities.

    First, Chelsie speaks with NIWC Atlantic Senior Scientific Technology Manager (SSTM) of Cybersecurity Test and Evaluation Competency, Hank Osborne. He enlightens us on the range of cybersecurity capabilities across the command, the work the Navy has been doing to secure important information, and discusses a recent project called “Shark Cage”.

    Next, Alex speaks with Sean Brennan, the NIWC Atlantic Cyber Forensics Service Lead. They touch on the many roles cyber forensics plays in discovering digital footprints and how that is imperative to cybersecurity.

    Then, don’t miss our wrap up of some recent features and successes at the command as well as our “Technical Tid-Bit"!

    Throughout this episode, we explore the vital role NIWC Atlantic plays in enhancing the nation's digital resilience. From defending against state-sponsored attacks to countering emerging cyber threats, you'll gain a comprehensive understanding of the command's dedication to protecting our digital way of life.

    Subscribe to "Technically Speaking" to stay informed and inspired by the cutting-edge innovations shaping the future of information warfare.

    Produced by: NIWC Atlantic Public Affairs
    Co-Hosts: Chelsie Holloway and Alex Jackson
    Sound Editor: Joe Bullinger
    Podcast Image Icon: Wendy Jamieson

    Transcript:
    https://www.niwcatlantic.navy.mil/Portals/94/Page-Content/Podcast/Transcripts/Ep13-Transcript.txt?ver=Z1hxQjJ-CKGRgtVlfVPZwA%3d%3d×tamp=1696256109294

    Links:
    https://www.niwcatlantic.navy.mil/
    https://www.niwcatlantic.navy.mil/Outreach/STEM-Outreach/
    Red Team Video- https://www.dvidshub.net/video/897245/navwar-red-team
    CSSP Video- https://youtu.be/jiyKTNEDqQQ?si=ge9Tk-1v8VodFZec

    Social Media Links:
    https://www.facebook.com/NavalInformationWarfareSystemsCommand
    https://www.instagram.com/navwar_usnavy/
    https://www.linkedin.com/company/navwar

    Contact Us:
    niwc_lant_ch_pao.fct@us.navy.mil

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2023
    Date Posted: 10.02.2023 10:23
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 76723
    Filename: 2310/DOD_109917994.mp3
    Length: 00:19:10
    Artist NIWC Atlantic Public Affairs Office
    Album Technically Speaking Podcast
    Year 2023
    Genre Podcast
    Location: JB CHARLESTON, SC, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

