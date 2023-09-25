Technically Speaking Podcast - Episode 13 - Technically Speaking We Develop Cyber Security

Technically Speaking We Develop Cyber Security (Ep.13)



Description:

In this episode, co-hosts Chelsie and Alex speak to experts on cybersecurity at NIWC Atlantic. No, these experts are not going to give you advice on how to keep your email and cellphone safe from scammers... they are speaking on national cybersecurity -- diving deep into the heart of NIWC Atlantic's formidable capabilities.



First, Chelsie speaks with NIWC Atlantic Senior Scientific Technology Manager (SSTM) of Cybersecurity Test and Evaluation Competency, Hank Osborne. He enlightens us on the range of cybersecurity capabilities across the command, the work the Navy has been doing to secure important information, and discusses a recent project called “Shark Cage”.



Next, Alex speaks with Sean Brennan, the NIWC Atlantic Cyber Forensics Service Lead. They touch on the many roles cyber forensics plays in discovering digital footprints and how that is imperative to cybersecurity.



Then, don’t miss our wrap up of some recent features and successes at the command as well as our “Technical Tid-Bit"!



Throughout this episode, we explore the vital role NIWC Atlantic plays in enhancing the nation's digital resilience. From defending against state-sponsored attacks to countering emerging cyber threats, you'll gain a comprehensive understanding of the command's dedication to protecting our digital way of life.



Produced by: NIWC Atlantic Public Affairs

Co-Hosts: Chelsie Holloway and Alex Jackson

Sound Editor: Joe Bullinger

Podcast Image Icon: Wendy Jamieson



Transcript:

