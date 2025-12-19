Technically Speaking Podcast - Episode 33 - MBSE

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/89679" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

This episode opens with hosts Chelsie and Alex sharing some recent family milestones they each celebrated. Then it transitions into their interview with NIWC Atlantic Lead Systems Engineer Paul Walter and NIWC Atlantic PEO Digital Deputy Director of Architecture Caleb Scott, who share the recent milestone their team accomplished at NIWC Atlantic. This milestone was the model-based systems engineering (MBSE) technical focus area (TFA) achieving the status of a “Core Proficiency” at NIWC Atlantic. This achievement means the team has proven their success and is able to accept more complex problems to solve for the Navy.



The two guests engage in fun banter while explaining the many ways MBSE is used to create information warfare solutions.



Paul and Scott talk about how MBSE is used to streamline systems that are involved in everything from email to reconnaissance. They touch on the ways MBSE optimizes network organization for more efficient results that save the government money and time.



Then the episode slides into a military moment led by special NIWC Atlantic public affairs guest host Jerry Sekerak in Hampton Roads, VA. He speaks with three newly promoted Naval Chief Petty Officers. Chief Information Systems Technicians Tess Tharp and Matthew Groschup; and Chief Logistics Specialist Darian Adams speak about the process and honor of putting on the high rank.



This episode is a celebration of milestones from family, to engineering, to promotions. You will enjoy listening to these inspiring conversations that share how we are moving the needle closer to unmatched warfighting readiness.



Produced by: NIWC Atlantic Public Affairs

Co-Hosts: Chelsie Holloway and Alex Jackson

Audio Technician: Joe Bullinger



Technically Speaking is an award-winning production of Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic Public Affairs. Information presented in the podcast represents the views and opinions of the original content creators and their guests and does not necessarily represent the views and opinions of NIWC Atlantic, the U.S. Navy, Department of Defense or the U.S. government. Any mention of specific companies, products, services or content does not imply endorsement by NIWC Atlantic, the U.S. Navy, Department of Defense or the U.S. government.



Transcript:

https://www.niwcatlantic.navy.mil/Portals/94/Page-Content/Podcast/Transcripts/Ep33-Transcript.txt



Links:

https://www.niwcatlantic.navy.mil/



Social Media Links:

https://www.facebook.com/NavalInformationWarfareSystemsCommand

https://www.instagram.com/navwar_usnavy/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/navwar



Contact Us:

niwc_lant_ch_pao.fct@us.navy.mil