Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Technically Speaking Podcast - Episode 22 - Building ATC towers small enough to fit on a C-17

    Technically Speaking Podcast - Episode 22 - Building ATC towers small enough to fit on a C-17

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JB CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2024

    Audio by Joseph Bullinger, Chelsie Holloway and Alex Jackson

    Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic

    Building ATC towers small enough to fit on a C-17 (Ep. 22)

    In this episode of “Technically Speaking,” hosts Chelsie and Alex explore NIWC Atlantic’s partnership with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and their work on streamlined Air Traffic Control (ATC) towers!

    Our hosts speak with Clayton Fronk, NIWC Atlantic Special Programs IPT Lead, and James Spivey, a NIWC Atlantic Engineer, who describe the many benefits of ATC towers that have been sized down. One being that they are mobile and can be transported within the Air Force’s C-17 Globemaster III military transport aircraft!

    Their work has fostered a long-standing partnership between NIWC Atlantic and the FAA that has positively affected both the civilian and military ATC sectors. The portable towers provide support that has served capabilities overseas, at various military and civilian airfields, and during natural disasters, including hurricanes and wildfires!

    The episode wraps up with a “Military Moment” from Chief Petty Officer Bryan Sexty, NIWC Atlantic Modernization Training Support Team Lead. He gives us insight into his predictions for technology in the future as well as his future after retirement.

    Overall, this episode sheds light on the many uses and collaborations NIWC Atlantic technology provides due to the hard work of talented scientists and engineers.

    Produced by: NIWC Atlantic Public Affairs
    Co-Hosts: Chelsie Holloway and Alex Jackson
    Audio Technician: Joe Bullinger

    Technically Speaking is an award-winning production of Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic Public Affairs. Information presented in the podcast represents the views and opinions of the original content creators and their guests and does not necessarily represent the views and opinions of NIWC Atlantic, the U.S. Navy, Department of Defense or the U.S. government. Any mention of specific companies, products, services or content does not imply endorsement by NIWC Atlantic, the U.S. Navy, Department of Defense or the U.S. government.

    Transcript:
    https://www.niwcatlantic.navy.mil/Portals/94/Page-Content/Podcast/Transcripts/Ep22-Transcript.txt?ver=ocZCzrwGurBprrDL6vOwug%3d%3d×tamp=1722542483167

    Links:
    https://www.niwcatlantic.navy.mil/
    https://www.niwcatlantic.navy.mil/About/Departments/Shore-C2ISR-and-Integration/

    Social Media Links:
    https://www.facebook.com/NavalInformationWarfareSystemsCommand
    https://www.instagram.com/navwar_usnavy/
    https://www.linkedin.com/company/navwar

    Contact Us:
    niwc_lant_ch_pao.fct@us.navy.mil

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2024
    Date Posted: 08.01.2024 16:25
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 81818
    Filename: 2408/DOD_110479469.mp3
    Length: 00:17:02
    Artist NIWC Atlantic Public Affairs Office
    Album Technically Speaking Podcast
    Track # 1
    Disc # 1
    Year 2024
    Genre Podcast
    Location: JB CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Technically Speaking Podcast - Episode 22 - Building ATC towers small enough to fit on a C-17, by Joseph Bullinger, Chelsie Holloway and Alex Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    C-17 Globemaster III
    FAA
    Air Traffic Controller (ATC)
    NIWC Atlantic Modernization Training Support Team Lead

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download