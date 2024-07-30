Technically Speaking Podcast - Episode 22 - Building ATC towers small enough to fit on a C-17

Building ATC towers small enough to fit on a C-17 (Ep. 22)



In this episode of “Technically Speaking,” hosts Chelsie and Alex explore NIWC Atlantic’s partnership with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and their work on streamlined Air Traffic Control (ATC) towers!



Our hosts speak with Clayton Fronk, NIWC Atlantic Special Programs IPT Lead, and James Spivey, a NIWC Atlantic Engineer, who describe the many benefits of ATC towers that have been sized down. One being that they are mobile and can be transported within the Air Force’s C-17 Globemaster III military transport aircraft!



Their work has fostered a long-standing partnership between NIWC Atlantic and the FAA that has positively affected both the civilian and military ATC sectors. The portable towers provide support that has served capabilities overseas, at various military and civilian airfields, and during natural disasters, including hurricanes and wildfires!



The episode wraps up with a “Military Moment” from Chief Petty Officer Bryan Sexty, NIWC Atlantic Modernization Training Support Team Lead. He gives us insight into his predictions for technology in the future as well as his future after retirement.



Overall, this episode sheds light on the many uses and collaborations NIWC Atlantic technology provides due to the hard work of talented scientists and engineers.



Produced by: NIWC Atlantic Public Affairs

Co-Hosts: Chelsie Holloway and Alex Jackson

Audio Technician: Joe Bullinger



Technically Speaking is an award-winning production of Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic Public Affairs. Information presented in the podcast represents the views and opinions of the original content creators and their guests and does not necessarily represent the views and opinions of NIWC Atlantic, the U.S. Navy, Department of Defense or the U.S. government. Any mention of specific companies, products, services or content does not imply endorsement by NIWC Atlantic, the U.S. Navy, Department of Defense or the U.S. government.



Transcript:

https://www.niwcatlantic.navy.mil/Portals/94/Page-Content/Podcast/Transcripts/Ep22-Transcript.txt?ver=ocZCzrwGurBprrDL6vOwug%3d%3d×tamp=1722542483167



