Technically Speaking Podcast - Episode 20 - Naval Logistics in Antarctica: Navy's Polar Program Furthers Research and Readiness

Naval Logistics in Antarctica: Navy's Polar Program Furthers Research and Readiness (Ep. 20)



In this episode of the award-winning "Technically Speaking" podcast, hosts Chelsie Holloway and Alex Jackson introduce listeners to the Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic Polar Program!



The hosts share an intriguing story about Chelsie's near-career in meteorology and transition into the primary topic: NIWC Atlantic's involvement in Antarctica. They discuss the extensive logistical and scientific support NIWC Atlantic provides for the military and the National Science Foundation's operations in Antarctica, emphasizing the unique challenges and opportunities of working in such a remote and extreme environment.



Guests Matt Rushing, Jeff Gehringer, and Mike Johnson provide insights into their roles within the Polar Program. They explain how their work in air traffic control, meteorology, and engineering supports the movement of aircraft and the overall mission in Antarctica. The episode highlights the innovative technologies and systems developed by NIWC Atlantic that are crucial for these operations.



Listeners learn about the diverse activities and daily life of personnel stationed in Antarctica, including recreational activities and the stunning natural environment. The discussion touches on the importance of data collection and how it supports both scientific research and military training.



The episode concludes with a segment featuring Personnel Specialist First Class Reggie Reyes, who talks about the critical administrative support he provides to ensure military members can focus on their missions without personal distractions. Reyes shares his journey into the Navy, inspired by his grandfather, and his perspective on the future of military technology.



Overall, this episode offers a captivating look into the unique and impactful work of NIWC Atlantic's Polar Program and the dedicated professionals behind these operations.



Produced by: NIWC Atlantic Public Affairs

Co-Hosts: Chelsie Holloway and Alex Jackson

Audio Technician: Joe Bullinger

Graphics: Wendy Jamieson



Technically Speaking is a production of Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic Public Affairs. Information presented in the podcast represents the views and opinions of the original content creators and their guests and does not necessarily represent the views and opinions of NIWC Atlantic, the U.S. Navy, Department of Defense or the U.S. government. Any mention of specific companies, products, services or content does not imply endorsement by NIWC Atlantic, the U.S. Navy, Department of Defense or the U.S. government.



Transcript:

Links:

