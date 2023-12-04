Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Technically Speaking Podcast - Episode - 15 - NIWC Atlantic Overseas Mission Support

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2023

    Audio by Larry Collette 

    Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic

    Technically Speaking Podcast NIWC Atlantic Overseas Support (Ep.15)

    In this episode our hosts Chelsie and Alex sit with 4 different members of our overseas workforce. Yes, we have teammates in various regions of the world providing essential technical support to our Navy fleet!

    First, Chelsie speaks with NIW Atlantic Middle East Officer in Charge Lieutenant Commander (LCDR) Tricia Nguyen, in our Bahrain location. She speaks about what life is like currently serving in the middle east. She also briefly touches on how NIWC Atlantic is supporting efforts involved with the current Israel-Hamas conflict.

    Next, Alex speaks with NIWC Atlantic Europe and Africa Officer in Charge Commander (CDR) Alexander Williams who serves in Naples, Italy. He details the significance of strategically providing support within both of our Europe and Africa strategic locations.

    Lastly, Chelsie and Alex both sit with 2 members of our civilian workforce John Keathley, a NIWC Atlantic Engineer and Joseph Walker, a NIWC Atlantic Senior Competency Manager, both located in our Europe locations. They describe the essential work they do and how rewarding it is to have direct contact with active-duty military while creating information warfare solutions; furthering the importance of civilian and military collaborations within the NIWC Atlantic workforce!

    Produced by: NIWC Atlantic Public Affairs
    Co-Hosts: Chelsie Holloway and Alex Jackson
    Sound Editor: Joe Bullinger
    Podcast Logo: Wendy Jamieson

    Transcript:
    https://www.niwcatlantic.navy.mil/Portals/94/Page-Content/Podcast/Transcripts/Ep15-Transcript.txt

    Links:
    https://www.niwcatlantic.navy.mil/
    https://www.niwcatlantic.navy.mil/Workforce/

    Social Media Links:
    https://www.facebook.com/NavalInformationWarfareSystemsCommand
    https://www.instagram.com/navwar_usnavy/
    https://www.linkedin.com/company/navwar

    Contact Us:
    niwc_lant_ch_pao.fct@us.navy.mil

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2023
    Date Posted: 12.05.2023 08:49
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 77727
    Filename: 2312/DOD_110028431.mp3
    Length: 00:23:37
    Artist NIWC Atlantic Public Affairs Office
    Album Technically Speaking Podcast
    Year 2023
    Genre Podcast
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Technically Speaking Podcast - Episode - 15 - NIWC Atlantic Overseas Mission Support, by Larry Collette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Podcast
    NIWC Atlantic
    NIWCAtlantic
    Technically Speaking Podcast
    Overseas Support

