Technically Speaking Podcast - Episode - 15 - NIWC Atlantic Overseas Mission Support

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/77727" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Technically Speaking Podcast NIWC Atlantic Overseas Support (Ep.15)



In this episode our hosts Chelsie and Alex sit with 4 different members of our overseas workforce. Yes, we have teammates in various regions of the world providing essential technical support to our Navy fleet!



First, Chelsie speaks with NIW Atlantic Middle East Officer in Charge Lieutenant Commander (LCDR) Tricia Nguyen, in our Bahrain location. She speaks about what life is like currently serving in the middle east. She also briefly touches on how NIWC Atlantic is supporting efforts involved with the current Israel-Hamas conflict.



Next, Alex speaks with NIWC Atlantic Europe and Africa Officer in Charge Commander (CDR) Alexander Williams who serves in Naples, Italy. He details the significance of strategically providing support within both of our Europe and Africa strategic locations.



Lastly, Chelsie and Alex both sit with 2 members of our civilian workforce John Keathley, a NIWC Atlantic Engineer and Joseph Walker, a NIWC Atlantic Senior Competency Manager, both located in our Europe locations. They describe the essential work they do and how rewarding it is to have direct contact with active-duty military while creating information warfare solutions; furthering the importance of civilian and military collaborations within the NIWC Atlantic workforce!



Produced by: NIWC Atlantic Public Affairs

Co-Hosts: Chelsie Holloway and Alex Jackson

Sound Editor: Joe Bullinger

Podcast Logo: Wendy Jamieson



Transcript:

https://www.niwcatlantic.navy.mil/Portals/94/Page-Content/Podcast/Transcripts/Ep15-Transcript.txt



Links:

https://www.niwcatlantic.navy.mil/

https://www.niwcatlantic.navy.mil/Workforce/



Social Media Links:

https://www.facebook.com/NavalInformationWarfareSystemsCommand

https://www.instagram.com/navwar_usnavy/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/navwar



Contact Us:

niwc_lant_ch_pao.fct@us.navy.mil