Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Technically Speaking Podcast - Episode 23 - Our Navy and Coast Guard Partnership through Technology

    Technically Speaking Podcast - Episode 23 - Our Navy and Coast Guard Partnership through Technology

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2024

    Audio by Joseph Bullinger, Chelsie Holloway and Alex Jackson

    Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic

    In this episode of the award-winning podcast “Technically Speaking,” join hosts Chelsie Holloway and Alex Jackson as they celebrate the dynamic and successful collaboration between NIWC Atlantic and the United States Coast Guard!

    Featuring expert insights from Martina Jackson, Division Head at NIWC Atlantic; John White, Coast Guard Integrated Product Team Lead; and Chris Nichols, Acquisition Program Manager for the Coast Guard's National Security Cutter fleet, this episode highlights the strengths and achievements of this long-standing partnership. Discover how their teamwork has driven advancements in communication, intelligence, and operational technologies, ensuring seamless interoperability between Navy and Coast Guard systems. Learn how feedback from warfighters directly influences the development of cutting-edge solutions that enhance mission success and national security.

    Additionally, don’t miss our special "Military Moment" segment with Petty Officer First Class Sarah Redsicker. Sarah shares her pivotal role in cyber defense with NIWC Atlantic and recounts her unforgettable experience re-enlisting during a flight with the Blue Angels!

    Read more about her experience here:
    https://www.niwcatlantic.navy.mil/Media/News-Stories/Article/3856593/navy-reserve-sailor-soars-to-new-heights-following-in-the-legacy-of-women-trail/

    Whether you’re a tech enthusiast, military supporter, or simply curious about innovative partnerships, this episode is packed with inspiring stories and valuable insights.

    Produced by: NIWC Atlantic Public Affairs
    Co-Hosts: Chelsie Holloway and Alex Jackson
    Audio Technician: Joe Bullinger

    Technically Speaking is an award-winning production of Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic Public Affairs. Information presented in the podcast represents the views and opinions of the original content creators and their guests and does not necessarily represent the views and opinions of NIWC Atlantic, the U.S. Navy, Department of Defense or the U.S. government. Any mention of specific companies, products, services or content does not imply endorsement by NIWC Atlantic, the U.S. Navy, Department of Defense or the U.S. government.

    Transcript:
    https://niwcatlantic.navy.afpims.mil/Portals/94/Page-Content/Podcast/Transcripts/Ep23-Transcript.txt

    Links:
    https://www.niwcatlantic.navy.mil
    https://www.niwcatlantic.navy.mil/Media/News-Stories/Article/3856593/navy-reserve-sailor-soars-to-new-heights-following-in-the-legacy-of-women-trail/

    Social Media Links:
    https://www.facebook.com/NavalInformationWarfareSystemsCommand
    https://www.instagram.com/navwar_usnavy/
    https://www.linkedin.com/company/navwar

    Contact Us:
    niwc_lant_ch_pao.fct@us.navy.mil

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2024
    Date Posted: 09.11.2024 16:30
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 82420
    Filename: 2409/DOD_110555761.mp3
    Length: 00:18:20
    Artist NIWC Atlantic Public Affairs Office
    Album Technically Speaking Podcast
    Track # 1
    Disc # 1
    Year 2024
    Genre Podcast
    Location: CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Technically Speaking Podcast - Episode 23 - Our Navy and Coast Guard Partnership through Technology, by Joseph Bullinger, Chelsie Holloway and Alex Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    US Coast Guard
    Blue Angels
    NIWC Atlantic
    National Security Cutter Fleet
    Coast Guard IPT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download