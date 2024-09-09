Technically Speaking Podcast - Episode 23 - Our Navy and Coast Guard Partnership through Technology

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/82420" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In this episode of the award-winning podcast “Technically Speaking,” join hosts Chelsie Holloway and Alex Jackson as they celebrate the dynamic and successful collaboration between NIWC Atlantic and the United States Coast Guard!



Featuring expert insights from Martina Jackson, Division Head at NIWC Atlantic; John White, Coast Guard Integrated Product Team Lead; and Chris Nichols, Acquisition Program Manager for the Coast Guard's National Security Cutter fleet, this episode highlights the strengths and achievements of this long-standing partnership. Discover how their teamwork has driven advancements in communication, intelligence, and operational technologies, ensuring seamless interoperability between Navy and Coast Guard systems. Learn how feedback from warfighters directly influences the development of cutting-edge solutions that enhance mission success and national security.



Additionally, don’t miss our special "Military Moment" segment with Petty Officer First Class Sarah Redsicker. Sarah shares her pivotal role in cyber defense with NIWC Atlantic and recounts her unforgettable experience re-enlisting during a flight with the Blue Angels!



Read more about her experience here:

https://www.niwcatlantic.navy.mil/Media/News-Stories/Article/3856593/navy-reserve-sailor-soars-to-new-heights-following-in-the-legacy-of-women-trail/



Whether you’re a tech enthusiast, military supporter, or simply curious about innovative partnerships, this episode is packed with inspiring stories and valuable insights.



Produced by: NIWC Atlantic Public Affairs

Co-Hosts: Chelsie Holloway and Alex Jackson

Audio Technician: Joe Bullinger



Technically Speaking is an award-winning production of Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic Public Affairs. Information presented in the podcast represents the views and opinions of the original content creators and their guests and does not necessarily represent the views and opinions of NIWC Atlantic, the U.S. Navy, Department of Defense or the U.S. government. Any mention of specific companies, products, services or content does not imply endorsement by NIWC Atlantic, the U.S. Navy, Department of Defense or the U.S. government.



Transcript:

https://niwcatlantic.navy.afpims.mil/Portals/94/Page-Content/Podcast/Transcripts/Ep23-Transcript.txt



Links:

https://www.niwcatlantic.navy.mil

https://www.niwcatlantic.navy.mil/Media/News-Stories/Article/3856593/navy-reserve-sailor-soars-to-new-heights-following-in-the-legacy-of-women-trail/



Social Media Links:

https://www.facebook.com/NavalInformationWarfareSystemsCommand

https://www.instagram.com/navwar_usnavy/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/navwar



Contact Us:

niwc_lant_ch_pao.fct@us.navy.mil