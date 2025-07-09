Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Technically Speaking Podcast - Episode 30 - Sending Messages on Laser Beams: Free Space Optical Communications and the Future of Fleet Connectivity

    Technically Speaking Podcast - Episode 30 - Sending Messages on Laser Beams: Free Space Optical Communications and the Future of Fleet Connectivity

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JB CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2025

    Audio by Joseph Bullinger, Chelsie Holloway and Alex Jackson

    Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic

    Technically Speaking Podcast - Sending Messages on Laser Beams: Free Space Optical Communications & the Future of Fleet Connectivity (Ep. 30)

    In this episode of Technically Speaking, hosts Chelsie Holloway and Alex Jackson take you inside NIWC Atlantic’s groundbreaking work on Free Space Optical Communications (FSOC)—a game-changing technology that uses laser beams to transmit secure data through the atmosphere. Dr. John Wells, Science and Technology Supervisor, joins us to explain why traditional radio frequency (RF) communications can leave warfighters vulnerable and how FSOC reduces the risk of detection by adversaries.

    Dr. Wells breaks down how laser-based communications offer high-bandwidth, low-probability-of-intercept transmissions for missions ranging from ship-to-ship to ground-to-space. He also discusses how NIWC Atlantic is leveraging quantum technology to enhance cybersecurity and ensure the integrity of sensitive data. What sets our team apart is our direct connection to the warfighter—developing and refining solutions hand-in-hand with those who rely on them in the field.

    Later in the episode, we sit down with Master Chief Robert Mendoza for a special Military Moment. He reflects on his 30-year Navy career, his transition from aviation to information warfare, and his recent deployment to Bahrain. Master Chief Mendoza shares powerful advice for those considering military service, emphasizes the importance of mentorship, and reflects on the pride and purpose he found throughout his decades of service.

    Whether you're curious about optical physics or inspired by leadership, this episode showcases the people and technologies driving the Navy’s mission forward.

    Produced by: NIWC Atlantic Public Affairs
    Co-Hosts: Chelsie Holloway and Alex Jackson
    Audio Technician: Joe Bullinger

    Technically Speaking is an award-winning production of Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic Public Affairs. Information presented in the podcast represents the views and opinions of the original content creators and their guests and does not necessarily represent the views and opinions of NIWC Atlantic, the U.S. Navy, Department of Defense or the U.S. government. Any mention of specific companies, products, services or content does not imply endorsement by NIWC Atlantic, the U.S. Navy, Department of Defense or the U.S. government.

    Transcript:
    https://www.niwcatlantic.navy.mil/Portals/94/Page-Content/Podcast/Transcripts/Ep30-Transcript.txt

    Links:
    https://www.niwcatlantic.navy.mil/

    Social Media Links:
    https://www.facebook.com/NavalInformationWarfareSystemsCommand
    https://www.instagram.com/navwar_usnavy/
    https://www.linkedin.com/company/navwar

    Contact Us:
    niwc_lant_ch_pao.fct@us.navy.mil

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2025
    Date Posted: 07.11.2025 14:50
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 87466
    Filename: 2507/DOD_111143413.mp3
    Length: 00:26:57
    Artist NIWC Atlantic Public Affairs Office
    Composer NIWC Atlantic Public Affairs Office
    Conductor NIWC Atlantic Public Affairs Office
    Album Technically Speaking Podcast
    Track # 1
    Disc # 1
    Year 2025
    Genre Podcast
    Location: JB CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Technically Speaking Podcast - Episode 30 - Sending Messages on Laser Beams: Free Space Optical Communications and the Future of Fleet Connectivity, by Joseph Bullinger, Chelsie Holloway and Alex Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Optical Communication, Laser Technology, Military Security, Navy Career, Quantum Entanglement

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download