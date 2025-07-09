Technically Speaking Podcast - Episode 30 - Sending Messages on Laser Beams: Free Space Optical Communications and the Future of Fleet Connectivity

Technically Speaking Podcast - Sending Messages on Laser Beams: Free Space Optical Communications & the Future of Fleet Connectivity (Ep. 30)
In this episode of Technically Speaking, hosts Chelsie Holloway and Alex Jackson take you inside NIWC Atlantic’s groundbreaking work on Free Space Optical Communications (FSOC)—a game-changing technology that uses laser beams to transmit secure data through the atmosphere. Dr. John Wells, Science and Technology Supervisor, joins us to explain why traditional radio frequency (RF) communications can leave warfighters vulnerable and how FSOC reduces the risk of detection by adversaries.
Dr. Wells breaks down how laser-based communications offer high-bandwidth, low-probability-of-intercept transmissions for missions ranging from ship-to-ship to ground-to-space. He also discusses how NIWC Atlantic is leveraging quantum technology to enhance cybersecurity and ensure the integrity of sensitive data. What sets our team apart is our direct connection to the warfighter—developing and refining solutions hand-in-hand with those who rely on them in the field.
Later in the episode, we sit down with Master Chief Robert Mendoza for a special Military Moment. He reflects on his 30-year Navy career, his transition from aviation to information warfare, and his recent deployment to Bahrain. Master Chief Mendoza shares powerful advice for those considering military service, emphasizes the importance of mentorship, and reflects on the pride and purpose he found throughout his decades of service.
Whether you're curious about optical physics or inspired by leadership, this episode showcases the people and technologies driving the Navy’s mission forward.
Produced by: NIWC Atlantic Public Affairs
Co-Hosts: Chelsie Holloway and Alex Jackson
Audio Technician: Joe Bullinger
Technically Speaking is an award-winning production of Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic Public Affairs. Information presented in the podcast represents the views and opinions of the original content creators and their guests and does not necessarily represent the views and opinions of NIWC Atlantic, the U.S. Navy, Department of Defense or the U.S. government. Any mention of specific companies, products, services or content does not imply endorsement by NIWC Atlantic, the U.S. Navy, Department of Defense or the U.S. government.
