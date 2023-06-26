Technically Speaking Podcast - Episode 10 - Technically Speaking about Career Development

Technically Speaking about Career Development (Ep.10)
In this episode, hosts Chelsie and Alex sit down with special guests Mr. Peter C. Reddy, NIWC Atlantic Executive Director and U.S. Navy Captain Nicole Nigro, NIWC Atlantic Commanding Officer. Together, they discuss career development in a conversational “roundtable” setting. Each share personal stories full of advice while deep diving into the importance of goal setting, personal development, career planning and flexibility. Listeners will get personal insight into ways Reddy and Nigro have overcome challenges in their own career journeys and the two-way benefits of mentorship. Grab a cup of coffee and a notebook, because this episode is overflowing with professional wisdom!
Produced by: NIWC Atlantic Public Affairs
Co-Hosts: Chelsie Holloway and Alex Jackson
Sound Editor: Joe Bullinger
