Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Technically Speaking Podcast - Episode 10 - Technically Speaking about Career Development

    Technically Speaking Podcast - Episode 10 - Technically Speaking about Career Development

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JB CHARLESTON SC, SC, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2023

    Audio by Larry Collette 

    Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic

    Technically Speaking about Career Development (Ep.10)

    In this episode, hosts Chelsie and Alex sit down with special guests Mr. Peter C. Reddy, NIWC Atlantic Executive Director and U.S. Navy Captain Nicole Nigro, NIWC Atlantic Commanding Officer. Together, they discuss career development in a conversational “roundtable” setting. Each share personal stories full of advice while deep diving into the importance of goal setting, personal development, career planning and flexibility. Listeners will get personal insight into ways Reddy and Nigro have overcome challenges in their own career journeys and the two-way benefits of mentorship. Grab a cup of coffee and a notebook, because this episode is overflowing with professional wisdom!

    Produced by: NIWC Atlantic Public Affairs
    Co-Hosts: Chelsie Holloway and Alex Jackson
    Sound Editor: Joe Bullinger

    Links:
    https://www.niwcatlantic.navy.mil/Workforce/Careers/
    https://www.niwcatlantic.navy.mil/

    Social Media Links:
    https://www.facebook.com/NavalInformationWarfareSystemsCommand
    https://www.instagram.com/navwar_usnavy/
    https://www.linkedin.com/company/navwar

    Contact Us:
    niwc_lant_ch_pao.fct@us.navy.mil

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2023
    Date Posted: 07.01.2023 09:51
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 75264
    Filename: 2307/DOD_109740940.mp3
    Length: 00:21:25
    Artist NIWC Atlantic Public Affairs Office
    Album Technically Speaking Podcast
    Year 2023
    Genre Podcast
    Location: JB CHARLESTON SC, SC, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Technically Speaking Podcast - Episode 10 - Technically Speaking about Career Development, by Larry Collette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    Technically Speaking Podcast - Technically Speaking it is Ethical Hacking
    Technically Speaking Podcast - Technically Speaking Education
    Technically Speaking Podcast - Technically Speaking Education
    Technically Speaking Podcast - Technically Speaking It’s More Than 3D Printing
    Technically Speaking Podcast - Technically Speaking We Bridge the Gap
    Technically Speaking Podcast - Technically Speaking Year in Review
    Technically Speaking Podcast - Technically Speaking Representation Matters
    Technically Speaking Podcast - Technically Speaking About Equal Opportunity
    Technically Speaking Podcast - Episode 9 - Technically Speaking BTS of Tech Support

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Podcast
    NIWC Atlantic
    NIWCAtlantic
    Technically Speaking Podcast

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT