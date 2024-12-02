Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Technically Speaking Podcast - Episode 25 - Orbiting Innovation: Satellite Communication and the Space Force Connection

    JB CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2024

    Audio by Joseph Bullinger, Chelsie Holloway and Alex Jackson

    Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic

    Orbiting Innovation: Satellite Communication and the Space Force Connection (Ep. 25)

    In this episode of Technically Speaking, co-hosts Chelsie Holloway and Alex Jackson explore the important collaboration and uses of satellites shared by NIWC Atlantic and the U.S. Space Force!

    The Mobile User Objective System (MUOS), is a revolutionary DoD satellite constellation that transforms 3G cellular technology into a secure, narrowband communication platform for all military branches. Paul Strazdus, a lead ground engineer at NIWC Atlantic, explains how MUOS enables voice and data communication in challenging environments, from dense jungles to urban terrain, ensuring tactical users stay connected on the move.

    We also hear from Chief Elijah Ford during our “Military Moment,” sharing insights on the critical integration of military and civilian processes and how administrative support enhances mission readiness.

    From geosynchronous satellites to collaboration with the Space Force, this episode highlights the innovative work at NIWC Atlantic in advancing information warfare solutions. Tune in to learn how we’re connecting warfighters from seabed to space!

    Produced by: NIWC Atlantic Public Affairs
    Co-Hosts: Chelsie Holloway and Alex Jackson
    Audio Technician: Joe Bullinger

    Technically Speaking is an award-winning production of Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic Public Affairs. Information presented in the podcast represents the views and opinions of the original content creators and their guests and does not necessarily represent the views and opinions of NIWC Atlantic, the U.S. Navy, Department of Defense or the U.S. government. Any mention of specific companies, products, services or content does not imply endorsement by NIWC Atlantic, the U.S. Navy, Department of Defense or the U.S. government.

    Transcript:
    https://www.niwcatlantic.navy.mil/Portals/94/Page-Content/Podcast/Transcripts/Ep25-Transcript.txt

    Links:
    https://www.niwcatlantic.navy.mil
    https://www.navy.mil/Press-Office/News-Stories/Article/2597450/niwc-atlantic-demonstrates-satellite-surrogate-technology-for-marines/
    NIWC Atlantic MUOS at ANTX 2021
    https://youtu.be/Y2VeRVGw-5k?si=XEEhWOLtJEi26JH2

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.06.2024 09:15
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Technically Speaking Podcast - Episode 25 - Orbiting Innovation: Satellite Communication and the Space Force Connection, by Joseph Bullinger, Chelsie Holloway and Alex Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Mission Readiness
    Military Moment
    3G
    Mobile User Objective System (MUOS)
    Geosynchronous Satellites

