Technically Speaking Podcast - Episode 25 - Orbiting Innovation: Satellite Communication and the Space Force Connection

Orbiting Innovation: Satellite Communication and the Space Force Connection (Ep. 25)
In this episode of Technically Speaking, co-hosts Chelsie Holloway and Alex Jackson explore the important collaboration and uses of satellites shared by NIWC Atlantic and the U.S. Space Force!
The Mobile User Objective System (MUOS), is a revolutionary DoD satellite constellation that transforms 3G cellular technology into a secure, narrowband communication platform for all military branches. Paul Strazdus, a lead ground engineer at NIWC Atlantic, explains how MUOS enables voice and data communication in challenging environments, from dense jungles to urban terrain, ensuring tactical users stay connected on the move.
We also hear from Chief Elijah Ford during our “Military Moment,” sharing insights on the critical integration of military and civilian processes and how administrative support enhances mission readiness.
From geosynchronous satellites to collaboration with the Space Force, this episode highlights the innovative work at NIWC Atlantic in advancing information warfare solutions. Tune in to learn how we’re connecting warfighters from seabed to space!
Produced by: NIWC Atlantic Public Affairs
Co-Hosts: Chelsie Holloway and Alex Jackson
Audio Technician: Joe Bullinger
Technically Speaking is an award-winning production of Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic Public Affairs. Information presented in the podcast represents the views and opinions of the original content creators and their guests and does not necessarily represent the views and opinions of NIWC Atlantic, the U.S. Navy, Department of Defense or the U.S. government. Any mention of specific companies, products, services or content does not imply endorsement by NIWC Atlantic, the U.S. Navy, Department of Defense or the U.S. government.
Transcript:
https://www.niwcatlantic.navy.mil/Portals/94/Page-Content/Podcast/Transcripts/Ep25-Transcript.txt
Links:
https://www.niwcatlantic.navy.mil
https://www.navy.mil/Press-Office/News-Stories/Article/2597450/niwc-atlantic-demonstrates-satellite-surrogate-technology-for-marines/
NIWC Atlantic MUOS at ANTX 2021
https://youtu.be/Y2VeRVGw-5k?si=XEEhWOLtJEi26JH2
Social Media Links:
https://www.facebook.com/NavalInformationWarfareSystemsCommand
https://www.instagram.com/navwar_usnavy/
https://www.linkedin.com/company/navwar
Contact Us:
niwc_lant_ch_pao.fct@us.navy.mil
This work, Technically Speaking Podcast - Episode 25 - Orbiting Innovation: Satellite Communication and the Space Force Connection, by Joseph Bullinger, Chelsie Holloway and Alex Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.