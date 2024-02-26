Technically Speaking Podcast - Episode 17 - Quantum Technology at NIWC Atlantic

Description:

Let’s chat about the mysterious technology that is quantum! In Episode 17, co-hosts Chelsie and Alex speak with NIWC Atlantic physicist Dr. Robert Younts who is a quantum information action officer in the science and technology department. Using his experience, he addresses a wide range of questions on quantum technology, including how it will be used in tandem with artificial intelligence.



Starting with the basics, Dr. Younts explains what quantum technology is, shares some information about how NIWC Atlantic is using it to improve sensors for the warfighter, and advises how to get started within quantum science career fields. You will feel 10x smarter after listening to his segment!



Lastly, listen to Information Technology Specialist First Class Everett Agressott explain his work within cybersecurity for NIWC Atlantic. You won’t believe what he says inspired him to enlist in the U.S. Navy!



Produced by: NIWC Atlantic Public Affairs

Co-Hosts: Chelsie Holloway and Alex Jackson

Sound Editor: Joe Bullinger

Podcast Logo: Wendy Jamieson



Transcript:

https://www.niwcatlantic.navy.mil/Portals/94/Page-Content/Podcast/Transcripts/Ep17-Transcript.txt



Technically Speaking is a production of NIWC Atlantic Public Affairs. Any mention of specific companies, products, services or content does not imply endorsement by NIWC Atlantic, the U.S. Navy or the Department of Defense.





Links:

Social Media Links:

Contact Us:

