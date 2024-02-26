Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Technically Speaking Podcast - Episode 17 - Quantum Technology at NIWC Atlantic

    JB CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2024

    Audio by Joseph Bullinger, Chelsie Holloway and Alex Jackson

    Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic

    Quantum Technology at NIWC Atlantic (Ep. 17)

    Description:
    Let’s chat about the mysterious technology that is quantum! In Episode 17, co-hosts Chelsie and Alex speak with NIWC Atlantic physicist Dr. Robert Younts who is a quantum information action officer in the science and technology department. Using his experience, he addresses a wide range of questions on quantum technology, including how it will be used in tandem with artificial intelligence.

    Starting with the basics, Dr. Younts explains what quantum technology is, shares some information about how NIWC Atlantic is using it to improve sensors for the warfighter, and advises how to get started within quantum science career fields. You will feel 10x smarter after listening to his segment!

    Lastly, listen to Information Technology Specialist First Class Everett Agressott explain his work within cybersecurity for NIWC Atlantic. You won’t believe what he says inspired him to enlist in the U.S. Navy!

    Produced by: NIWC Atlantic Public Affairs
    Co-Hosts: Chelsie Holloway and Alex Jackson
    Sound Editor: Joe Bullinger
    Podcast Logo: Wendy Jamieson

    Transcript:
    https://www.niwcatlantic.navy.mil/Portals/94/Page-Content/Podcast/Transcripts/Ep17-Transcript.txt

    Technically Speaking is a production of NIWC Atlantic Public Affairs. Any mention of specific companies, products, services or content does not imply endorsement by NIWC Atlantic, the U.S. Navy or the Department of Defense.


    Links:
    https://www.niwcatlantic.navy.mil/
    https://www.niwcatlantic.navy.mil/Workforce/Careers/

    Social Media Links:
    https://www.facebook.com/NavalInformationWarfareSystemsCommand
    https://www.instagram.com/navwar_usnavy/
    https://www.linkedin.com/company/navwar

    Contact Us:
    niwc_lant_ch_pao.fct@us.navy.mil

    Date Taken: 02.28.2024
    Date Posted: 02.28.2024 15:54
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:14:54
    Artist NIWC Atlantic Public Affairs Office
    Album Technically Speaking Podcast
    Year 2024
    Location: JB CHARLESTON, SC, US
    Cybersecurity
    Warfighter
    NIWC Atlantic
    Quantum Technology
    Technically Speaking Podcast

