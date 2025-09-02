Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Technically Speaking Podcast - Episode 31 - Battle ready technology within the JLTV

    09.02.2025

    Audio by Joseph Bullinger, Chelsie Holloway and Alex Jackson

    Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic

    Technically Speaking Podcast - Episode 31 - Battle ready technology within the JLTV (Ep. 31)

    In this episode, we explore how NIWC Atlantic engineers are transforming the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) into a fully mission-ready platform for the modern battlefield.

    Guests Jenny Bennett and Catherine Lobb, NIWC Atlantic Integrated Project Team (IPT) leads, walk us through how their IPTs enhance JLTVs with advanced C5ISR capabilities—command, control, communications, computers, cyber, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance—ensuring our warfighters have secure connectivity and adaptable technology in any environment. From upgrading base models to prototyping next-generation Navy trucks, their work exemplifies how science, engineering, and innovation directly support operational readiness across all military branches. Additionally, they explain how their systems within the JLTVs are used to test additional projects at NIWC Atlantic, such as underwater submarine communications.

    We also hear from Staff Sergeant Irene Suarez, who shares her perspective on how technology connects to real-world missions and the Marines who depend on it.

    If you’re interested in how cutting-edge engineering and cyber integration fuel the Navy’s information warfare advantage, this episode is for you.

    Produced by: NIWC Atlantic Public Affairs
    Co-Hosts: Chelsie Holloway and Alex Jackson
    Audio Technician: Joe Bullinger

    Technically Speaking is an award-winning production of Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic Public Affairs. Information presented in the podcast represents the views and opinions of the original content creators and their guests and does not necessarily represent the views and opinions of NIWC Atlantic, the U.S. Navy, Department of Defense or the U.S. government. Any mention of specific companies, products, services or content does not imply endorsement by NIWC Atlantic, the U.S. Navy, Department of Defense or the U.S. government.

    Transcript:
    https://www.niwcatlantic.navy.mil/Portals/94/Page-Content/Podcast/Transcripts/Ep31-Transcript.txt

    Links:
    https://www.niwcatlantic.navy.mil/

    Social Media Links:
    https://www.facebook.com/NavalInformationWarfareSystemsCommand
    https://www.instagram.com/navwar_usnavy/
    https://www.linkedin.com/company/navwar

    Contact Us:
    niwc_lant_ch_pao.fct@us.navy.mil

    Military Technology
    NIWC Atlantic
    Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV)
    Marine Corps Career
    JLTV Upgrade

