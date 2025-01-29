Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Technically Speaking Podcast - Episode 26 - Installing Navy programs on ships and submarines

    JB CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2025

    Audio by Joseph Bullinger, Chelsie Holloway and Alex Jackson

    Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic

    Installing Navy programs on ships and submarines (Ep. 26)

    This is the first episode of “Technically Speaking” for the new year of 2025! Co-hosts Chelsie Holloway and Alex Jackson begin with sharing their personal goals for the next 12 months. Then they invite 2 experts on to speak about how NIWC Atlantic is involved with the installation and modernization of technology on Navy ships and submarines.

    Mr. Herrman, NIWC Atlantic installation planning and execution competency manager and Mr. Ashley McGee, NIWC Atlantic new construction and installation planning competency supervisor; explain how the command directly supports the Navy fleet by providing installation, modernization, and sustainment services for communication, command, control, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) systems on both surface ships and submarines.

    They share the importance of ensuring the various technologies are up to date due to their direct connection to the performance of capabilities such as communication, navigation, detection, and more.

    Then go on to proudly express the large reach of the installation and modernization workforce at NIWC Atlantic. Their engineers and technicians work side by side with sailors on various vessels and navy yards to share expertise and deliver a state-of-the-art product.

    Next, Alex chats with this episode’s “Military Moment” Chief Joshua Mitchell, NIWC Atlantic Naval Air Traffic controller about his work analyzing terrain for instrument flight rules.

    Finally, it wraps up with Chelsie and Alex sharing their predictions for the year ahead.

    This show depicts an example of the close connection and collaboration NIWC Atlantic civilian employees have with the active-duty Naval Fleet.

    Produced by: NIWC Atlantic Public Affairs
    Co-Hosts: Chelsie Holloway and Alex Jackson
    Audio Technician: Joe Bullinger

    Technically Speaking is an award-winning production of Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic Public Affairs. Information presented in the podcast represents the views and opinions of the original content creators and their guests and does not necessarily represent the views and opinions of NIWC Atlantic, the U.S. Navy, Department of Defense or the U.S. government. Any mention of specific companies, products, services or content does not imply endorsement by NIWC Atlantic, the U.S. Navy, Department of Defense or the U.S. government.

    Transcript:
    https://www.niwcatlantic.navy.mil/Portals/94/Page-Content/Podcast/Transcripts/Ep26-Transcript.txt?ver=MPJslvzXtAvPttl3zWFUjw%3d%3d×tamp=1738348130670

    Links:
    https://www.niwcatlantic.navy.mil
    https://www.niwcatlantic.navy.mil/Portals/94/Page-Content/Departments/221200_Fleet-C4I-and-Readiness-Dept-information-sheet_fnl.pdf?ver=JlE7ELtMHrDsXzlbIqgDYA%3d%3d

    Social Media Links:
    https://www.facebook.com/NavalInformationWarfareSystemsCommand
    https://www.instagram.com/navwar_usnavy/
    https://www.linkedin.com/company/navwar

    Contact Us:
    niwc_lant_ch_pao.fct@us.navy.mil

    Date Taken: 01.31.2025
    Date Posted: 01.31.2025 13:55
    Category: Newscasts
