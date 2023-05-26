Technically Speaking Podcast - Episode 9 - Technically Speaking BTS of Tech Support

Technically Speaking BTS of Tech Support (Ep.9)
In this episode, hosts Chelsie and Alex turn the spotlight on those who work “behind the scenes” in a sense to help ensure NIWC Atlantic technologies are created! These are people we call “Technology Enablers”. Chelsie first speaks with Steve Harnig, NIWC Atlantic contracts competency lead, to better explain the pivotal role contracts plays in aiding technology creation. Then Alex talks with Barbara Shestko, NIWC Atlantic general counsel, to share how the legal team protects those creating information warfare solutions.
Finally, we end with a recap of recent successes at NIWC Atlantic and some interesting facts about technology purchasing habits in the United States of America.
Produced by: NIWC Atlantic Public Affairs
Co-Hosts: Chelsie Holloway and Alex Jackson
Sound Editor: Joe Bullinger
