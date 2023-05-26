Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Technically Speaking Podcast - Episode 9 - Technically Speaking BTS of Tech Support

    Technically Speaking Podcast - Episode 9 - Technically Speaking BTS of Tech Support

    UNITED STATES

    06.01.2023

    Audio by Chelsie Holloway 

    Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic

    Technically Speaking BTS of Tech Support (Ep.9)

    In this episode, hosts Chelsie and Alex turn the spotlight on those who work “behind the scenes” in a sense to help ensure NIWC Atlantic technologies are created! These are people we call “Technology Enablers”. Chelsie first speaks with Steve Harnig, NIWC Atlantic contracts competency lead, to better explain the pivotal role contracts plays in aiding technology creation. Then Alex talks with Barbara Shestko, NIWC Atlantic general counsel, to share how the legal team protects those creating information warfare solutions.

    Finally, we end with a recap of recent successes at NIWC Atlantic and some interesting facts about technology purchasing habits in the United States of America.

    Produced by: NIWC Atlantic Public Affairs
    Co-Hosts: Chelsie Holloway and Alex Jackson
    Sound Editor: Joe Bullinger

    Links:
    - https://www.niwcatlantic.navy.mil/2023/05/niwc-atlantic-leaders-tour-5g-smart-warehouse-at-mclb-albany/

    - https://www.niwcatlantic.navy.mil/2023/05/niwc-atlantic-palmetto-tech-bridge-host-sc-competes/

    - https://www.niwcatlantic.navy.mil/2023/05/niwc-atlantic-and-niwc-pacific-collaborate-with-university-of-hawaii-to-create-opportunities-for-cybersecurity-students/

    - https://www.niwcatlantic.navy.mil/
    - https://www.niwcatlantic.navy.mil/video-tours/
    Contact Us:
    niwc_lant_ch_pao.fct@us.navy.mil

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2023
    Date Posted: 06.01.2023 10:26
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74579
    Filename: 2306/DOD_109672870.mp3
    Length: 00:19:49
    Artist NIWC Atlantic Public Affairs Office
    Album Technically Speaking Podcast
    Year 2023
    Genre Podcast
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Technically Speaking Podcast - Episode 9 - Technically Speaking BTS of Tech Support, by Chelsie Holloway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Podcast
    NIWC Atlantic
    NIWCAtlantic

