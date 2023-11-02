Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Technically Speaking Podcast - Episode 14 - Military and Civilian Collaboration

    Technically Speaking Podcast - Episode 14 - Military and Civilian Collaboration

    JB CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2023

    Audio by Larry Collette 

    Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic

    Technically Speaking Podcast Military and Civilian Collaboration (Ep.14)

    In this episode our hosts Chelsie and Alex sit with three versatile guests who share their experiences planning and working together during the NIWC Atlantic internal Mission Innovation Challenge. Mike Johnson who helped organize the entire event, Mike Sundberg a veteran and team lead of the winning team “Hotel”, and Navy Senior Chief Alex Levitov, who served as the military advisor to team “Hotel”.

    The purpose of the challenge was to bring the NIWC Atlantic workforce together from across competencies, team them with an active-duty military member counterpart, and have each team work together to solve a fictional yet realistic combat scenario. While using NIWC Atlantic capabilities each team had to assess the situation and come up with a viable solution that meets warfighter needs. This challenge allowed civilians to modify how they problem-solve to fit a militaristic mold, as well as encouraged active-duty members to better communicate needs and solutions to their civilian counterparts.

    Listen as Mike Johnson explains how the challenge came to life and its full purpose; Mike Sundberg recounts how his previous military experience helped him to decipher the fictional military needs; and Navy Senior Chief Alex Levitov reveals his major contribution was not necessarily with scenario breakdowns but in another important way.

    Chelsie and Alex wrap up this episode by thanking the many veterans within the NIWC Atlantic workforce that are essential to bridging the gap between military and civilian information warfare solutions!

    Produced by: NIWC Atlantic Public Affairs
    Co-Hosts: Chelsie Holloway and Alex Jackson
    Sound Editor: Joe Bullinger
    Podcast Logo: Wendy Jamieson

    Transcript:
    https://www.niwcatlantic.navy.mil/Portals/94/Page-Content/Podcast/Transcripts/Ep14-Transcript.txt

    Links:
    https://www.niwcatlantic.navy.mil/Workforce/

    Social Media Links:
    https://www.facebook.com/NavalInformationWarfareSystemsCommand
    https://www.instagram.com/navwar_usnavy/
    https://www.linkedin.com/company/navwar

    Contact Us:
    niwc_lant_ch_pao.fct@us.navy.mil

