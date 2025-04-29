Technically Speaking Podcast - Episode 29 - Wartime Technology Experiments Conducted at NIWC Atlantic

Technically Speaking Podcast - Wartime Technology Experiments Conducted at NIWC Atlantic (Ep. 29)
In this episode of Technically Speaking, co-hosts Chelsie Holloway and Alex Jackson give an extensive recap of NIWC Atlantic’s recent wartime readiness experiment.
They break down why the System of Systems Naval Integration Experiment (SoSNIE) is so important to the creation of innovative Naval technology. This unique episode pulls in audio from multiple field interviews with attendees and participants of the event.
You’ll hear how this hands-on experiment gave teams the chance to evaluate how well their capabilities hold up under stress -- testing everything from network communications to logistics to rapid prototyping.
Chelsie and Alex speak with key engineers and project leads who share firsthand insights into what worked, what was learned, and how SoSNIE is evolving to meet the demands of tomorrow’s fight.
Additionally, the episode features a special "Military Moment" with Lt. Chase Smeeks, a Navy Combatant Craft/SSN-8 Project Engineer who shares perspectives from his Navy career in supporting autonomous sea craft.
Enjoy the different format of this episode that takes you back in time to March where on-the-spot interviews immerse you into a large-scale Naval readiness experiment!
Produced by: NIWC Atlantic Public Affairs
Co-Hosts: Chelsie Holloway and Alex Jackson
Audio Technician: Joe Bullinger
Technically Speaking is an award-winning production of Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic Public Affairs. Information presented in the podcast represents the views and opinions of the original content creators and their guests and does not necessarily represent the views and opinions of NIWC Atlantic, the U.S. Navy, Department of Defense or the U.S. government. Any mention of specific companies, products, services or content does not imply endorsement by NIWC Atlantic, the U.S. Navy, Department of Defense or the U.S. government.
Transcript:
https://www.niwcatlantic.navy.mil/Portals/94/Page-Content/Podcast/Transcripts/Ep29-Transcript.txt
Links:
https://www.niwcatlantic.navy.mil/Media/Article/4138283/niwc-atlantic-conducts-wartime-readiness-experiment/
Social Media Links:
https://www.facebook.com/NavalInformationWarfareSystemsCommand
https://www.instagram.com/navwar_usnavy/
https://www.linkedin.com/company/navwar
Contact Us:
https://www.niwcatlantic.navy.mil
niwc_lant_ch_pao.fct@us.navy.mil
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2025 08:53
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|86268
|Filename:
|2505/DOD_110970542.mp3
|Length:
|00:14:14
|Artist
|NIWC Atlantic Public Affairs Office
|Composer
|NIWC Atlantic Public Affairs Office
|Conductor
|NIWC Atlantic Public Affairs Office
|Album
|Technically Speaking Podcast
|Track #
|1
|Disc #
|1
|Year
|2025
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|JB CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Technically Speaking Podcast - Episode 29 - Wartime Technology Experiments Conducted at NIWC Atlantic, by Joseph Bullinger, Chelsie Holloway and Alex Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.