U.S. Marines with 2nd Platoon, Alpha Company, 2nd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 2nd Marine Division (2d MARDIV), manuever an AAV-P7/A1 assault amphibious vehicle through the water at Onslow Beach, Camp Lejeune, N.C., Feb. 22, 2017. Marines conducted amphibious assaults to enhance and maintain proficiency on ship to shore movement. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexis C. Schneider)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2017 01:38
|Photo ID:
|3194011
|VIRIN:
|170222-M-GQ832-1159
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|3.91 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2nd Assault Amphibian Battalion Land to Shore Maneuvers [Image 1 of 447], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
