MCAS Beaufort VPP Star Site Ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Derrick N. Mays, sergeant major, Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, right, and Maureen Sullivan, , Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Environmental, Safety & Occupational Health, left, pose for a photo during the Voluntary Protection Program (VPP) Star Site ceremony held at the Lasseter Theater aboard MCAS Beaufort, Feb. 2, 2017. The ceremony was held to award MCAS Beaufort as a VPP Star Site, recognizing the installation for safety excellence and exceeding the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's safety and protection guidelines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kayla L. Rainbolt/Released)

