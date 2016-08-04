170225-M-NM524-001

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. (Feb. 25, 2017) Amphibious Assault Vehicles manned by Japanese Ground Self Defense Force soldiers enter the water during Exercise Iron First 2017. The annual bilateral training exercise where U.S. and Japanese service members train together and share techniques, tactics and procedure to improve their combined operational capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alvin Pujols/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.08.2016 Date Posted: 02.28.2017 00:41 Photo ID: 3193237 VIRIN: 170225-M-NM524-001 Resolution: 1920x1080 Size: 840.27 KB Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JGSDF and U.S. Marines hit the waves during Iron Fist 2017 [Image 1 of 206], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.