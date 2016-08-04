170225-M-NM524-001
CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. (Feb. 25, 2017) Amphibious Assault Vehicles manned by Japanese Ground Self Defense Force soldiers enter the water during Exercise Iron First 2017. The annual bilateral training exercise where U.S. and Japanese service members train together and share techniques, tactics and procedure to improve their combined operational capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alvin Pujols/Released)
This work, JGSDF and U.S. Marines hit the waves during Iron Fist 2017 [Image 1 of 206], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
