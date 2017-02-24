170224-N-VY375-008 SEMMES, Ala. (Feb. 24, 2017) Special Operator 1st Class Remington Peters, a member of the U.S. Navy Parachute Team “The Leap Frogs”, interacts with a young fan after a skydiving demonstration at Mary G. Montgomery High School during Navy Week Mobile. The Navy Week program serves as the Navy's principal outreach effort in areas of the country without a significant Navy presence. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Pyoung K. Yi/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2017 Date Posted: 02.28.2017 00:39 Photo ID: 3193213 VIRIN: 170224-N-VY375-008 Resolution: 2630x2731 Size: 982.26 KB Location: Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170224-N-VY375-008 [Image 1 of 206], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.