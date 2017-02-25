(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Iron Fist 2017 Amphibious Assault [Image 26 of 206]

    Iron Fist 2017 Amphibious Assault

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Media Content Services       

    Japan Ground Self Defense Force soldiers bound after exiting an Assault Amphibious Vehicle, during Exercise Iron Fist 2017, aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Feb. 25, 2017. Marines and JDSGF soldiers conducted an amphibious assault, launching from the USS Anchorage to the Red Beach Training Area. Iron Fist is an annual, bilateral training exercise where U.S. and Japanese service members train together and share techniques, tactics and procedures to improve their combined operational capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Tyler Byther/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2017
    Date Posted: 02.28.2017 00:38
    Photo ID: 3193201
    VIRIN: 170225-M-WD014-046
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 14.39 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iron Fist 2017 Amphibious Assault [Image 1 of 206], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    USMC
    Japanese
    AAV
    Red Beach
    JGSDF
    Marines
    Infantry
    U.S. Marines
    Amphibious Assault
    13th MEU
    13th Marine Expeditionary Unit
    Japanese Ground Self Defense Force
    Iron Fist
    Western Army Infantry Regiment
    WAIR
    Fighting 13th
    Assault Amphibious Vehicles
    NMCS
    DVIDS Bulk Import
    Iron Fist 2017
    IF17

    • LEAVE A COMMENT