U.S. Army helicopters land on USS Greenbay

U.S. Navy Mass Communication Specialst 1st Class Chris Williamson photographs a U.S. Army CH-47F helicopter as it lands on the amphibious dock transport ship USS Green Bay (LPD-20) during exercise Cobra Gold off the coast of Thailand, Feb 21, 2017. Cobra Gold is the largest theater security cooperation exercise in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region and is an integral part of the U.S. commitment to strengthen engagement in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Chad M. Butler)

