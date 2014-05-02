170224-N-CG677-135

172024-N-CG677-135 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 24, 2017) Sailors from the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) supply department transport supplies on the flight deck during a vertical replenishment-at-sea with the Military Sealift Command dry-cargo and ammunition ship USNS Richard E. Byrd (T-AKE 4). The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is on a regularly scheduled Western Pacific deployment as part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet-led initiative to extend the command and control functions of U.S. 3rd Fleet. U.S Navy aircraft carrier strike groups have patrolled the Indo-Asia-Pacific regularly and routinely for more than 70 years. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Seaman Jake Cannady/Released)

