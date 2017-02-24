170224-N-MJ645-007
MOBILE, Ala. – (Feb. 24, 2017) Builder 1st Class Gwenette Merrill, assigned to Naval Construction Group 2, paints a house while participating in a community relations project with Habitat for Humanity during Navy Week Mobile. The Navy Week program serves as the Navy's principal outreach effort in areas of the country without a significant Navy presence. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Marcus L. Stanley/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2017 00:41
|Photo ID:
|3193240
|VIRIN:
|170224-N-MJ645-007
|Resolution:
|5060x3712
|Size:
|1.38 MB
|Location:
|MOBILE, AL
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 170224-N-MJ645-007 [Image 1 of 206], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT